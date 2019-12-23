Boeing Axes CEO as Company Hits New Heights of Self-Denial

Merry Christmas, Boeing shareholders: your lame-duck CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been put out of his lucrative misery, to be replaced by board chairman David Calhoun, late of the glorious institutions Blackstone, Nielsen Holdings and General Electric, where he was famed in the nineties as the youngest heir apparent to “Neutron” Jack Welch. The stock will likely now end 2019 (implausibly enough) on a positive note, as you can be sure Calhoun has your short-to-medium-term interests at heart. If nothing else! (Readers of our Boeing coverage might recall Calhoun as the board member who declared most emphatically following the deaths of 157 in the Ethiopian Airlines crash that led to the plane’s grounding that the board’s decision not to ground the Max after its first deadly self-hijacking in October 2018 was neither regrettable nor wrong.)

As for the larger aviation industry, better luck next catastrophe. Last week the broader public got a good look at what one can expect from a Calhoun regime when the company’s board of directors made two grave decisions: to abruptly shut down the assembly lines of the grounded 737 Max jets, which could utterly destroy many of Boeing’s most loyal suppliers; and keep the dividend unchanged at 2.06 a share, or an annualized aggregated $4.8 billion. A lot of longtime industry watchers were perplexed that Boeing would do the two things in concert: as longtime industry consultant Scott Hamilton tweeted, “@Boeing approves quarterly dividend of $2.05 per share. I’m sorry, but I find this really, really bizarre under the circumstances.”



With an end to the interminable Max grounding nowhere in sight, the production suspension itself didn’t on its surface quite seem as strange. The idled commercial airplanes have been piling up on expensive real estate for more than nine months. But the cost savings to be reaped from avoiding the extra rent and maintenance costs of the grounded fleet seemed frankly infinitesimal next to the terrifying possibilities involved in a total shutdown of production. But in an email to The New Republic, a former Boeing executive who is something of an amateur historian of the company’s corporate governance, offered this insight:



It was almost certainly not senior management making a recommendation to the board that production be halted. Rather, it was a board initiated decision to protect the dividend instead of using free cash flow from other programs to continue 737 production.

Whether or not anyone actually articulated the decision in these terms, the Boeing board nevertheless voted to halt the assembly lines during the same meeting in which they decided to keep the quarterly dividend unchanged. How they reconciled these decisions almost doesn’t matter—you have to save $5 billion on paper to spend $5 billion on paper, after all. What we do know is that none of the thousands of companies that supply the 737 Max assembly line with its million-plus parts seem to have been given a heads-up on the coming shutdown, and that the media would once again blame Muilenburg’s overall deer-caught-in-the-headlights-ness for the ensuing chaos. But in halting production in this sudden and slipshod manner, Boeing has chosen to treat the 737 Max manufacturers almost as shabbily as it treated its passengers. And thanks to the illuminating back-of-the-envelope calculations of industry analysts like Dhierin Bechai of the outfit AeroAnalysis, we know the 737 Max assembly line itself was sustained by down payments on the plane’s backlog of thousands of orders and wasn’t actually draining resources from the less-troubled divisions of the company.

