Boeing Axes CEO as Company Hits New Heights of Self-Denial

With an end to the interminable Max grounding nowhere in sight, the production suspension itself didn’t on its surface quite seem as strange. The idled commercial airplanes have been piling up on expensive real estate for more than nine months. But the cost savings to be reaped from avoiding the extra rent and maintenance costs of the grounded fleet seemed frankly infinitesimal next to the terrifying possibilities involved in a total shutdown of production. But in an email to The New Republic, a former Boeing executive who is something of an amateur historian of the company’s corporate governance offered this insight:



It was almost certainly not senior management making a recommendation to the board that production be halted. Rather, it was a board initiated decision to protect the dividend instead of using free cash flow from other programs to continue 737 production.

Whether or not anyone actually articulated the decision in these terms, the Boeing board nevertheless voted to halt the assembly lines during the same meeting in which they decided to keep the quarterly dividend unchanged. How they reconciled these decisions almost doesn’t matter—you have to save $5 billion on paper to spend $5 billion on paper, after all. What we do know is that none of the thousands of companies that supply the 737 Max assembly line with its million-plus parts seem to have been given a heads-up on the coming shutdown, and that the media would once again blame Muilenburg’s overall deer-caught-in-the-headlights-ness for the ensuing chaos. But in halting production in this sudden and slipshod manner, Boeing has chosen to treat the 737 Max manufacturers almost as shabbily as it treated its passengers. And thanks to the illuminating back-of-the-envelope calculations of industry analysts like Dhierin Bechai of the outfit AeroAnalysis, we know the 737 Max assembly line itself was sustained by down payments on the plane’s backlog of thousands of orders and wasn’t actually draining resources from the less-troubled divisions of the company.



Boeing has a long history of paying out dividends to shareholders in both good times and bad—one that predates even its current sociopathic leadership. But between 2011 and 2019, those dividends grew at an almost violent 22 percent annualized pace, even as the company simultaneously spent tens of billions more on the gratuitous pursuit of buying shares of its own stock. But the grounding of the company’s preeminent profit generator for what looks to be at least a year if not longer, following a campaign of psychotic corner-cutting and whistleblower-silencing that killed 346 people, is an existential crisis the likes of which even the crisis-plagued Boeing has never experienced.

