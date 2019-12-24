Cats Got Your Tongue

It’s possible that even if you find the movie strange to look at, you’ll be entertained just enough not to worry. In 1995, The New Yorker published a cartoon lamenting the exhausting saga of O.J. Simpson’s trial. I spent two hours watching Cats, and I didn’t once think about the collapse of the planet’s health or the inmates we’ve elected to run our asylum. I can’t imagine a better endorsement. I thought about why the digital artists gave Hudson a perpetually runny nose (gross), and how much Taylor Swift got paid to be in this movie, and why I found one of the cats so disturbingly sexy, and whether foreign markets will bother with subtitles given how little sense the dialogue and lyrics make, and the closeted teen boys who will feign disdain but secretly be thrilled when their family drags them to see Cats.

Most of the applicable criteria for judging a movie are irrelevant here.

Most of the applicable criteria for judging a movie are irrelevant here. Cats has no interest in plot; the performances don’t aspire to more than shtick; Webber’s songs aren’t great, though they are horrifyingly memorable (“Well, of all things, can it be really / Yes, no, ho, hi, oh my eye! / My mind may be wandering but I confess / I believe it is Old Deuteronomy!” How is this a song even?); and the source text is superficial. You might still want to know if it’s a good movie, but that is the wrong question. Cats is sui generis.

One of my favorite David Bowie songs is “The Secret Life of Arabia.” It’s the final track on Heroes, and I have no idea what it’s about, or indeed whether it is “about” something. “You must see the movie the sand in my eyes / I walk through a desert song when the heroine dies,” Bowie sings. I can’t parse this, but I know Bowie was half mad on cocaine at the time and that Brian Eno was helping him craft albums that didn’t attempt to make any sense. It still means something to me. Somewhere out there is someone who will feel something similar hearing Dame Judi Dench croak out, “You’ve learned enough to take the view / That cats are very much like you.” God bless them.