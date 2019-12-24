Cats Got Your Tongue

You’ve already heard that Cats is not very good. People will still see it because they love to be in on the joke. Perfect films—Bicycle Thieves, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Safe, Short Cuts—are surely not easy to make, but perfect cultural moments are impossible to engineer. That’s the accomplishment of Cats.

The culture (maybe I mean the internet) loves cats, and the culture (I definitely mean the internet) loves jokes. Enter Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the inexplicably beloved 1981 musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, itself adapted from a collection of light verse by the Nobel laureate T.S. Eliot. I don’t know if Hooper’s Cats is art; I don’t know if it’s camp. But I know it’s the holidays, and many of us have to take our parents and siblings and nieces and cousins on a trip to the Cineplex to see … something. See Cats! You can laugh with or at it, but either way you’ll be diverted for two hours and have something to talk about over dinner. To ask Cats to also be good is pushing it.

The story (such as it is) involves Victoria (Francesca Hayward, a principal in the Royal Ballet) being abandoned on the street. She’s a cat; you probably already understood that. She meets up with a host of other cats, who introduce themselves to us via song and dance, then jockey for the favor of Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench, looking exactly like Bert Lahr) via ... song and dance. Old Deuteronomy will, by some metric never explained to us, determine which cat ascends to the Heavyside Layer to be granted a new life or eternal bliss or something.

We meet a bunch of cats: a lazy housecat, Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson, wholly uncharming); a fat street cat, Bustopher Jones (James Corden, deeply irritating as always); the mischief makers Mungojerry and Rumpleteazer (Naoimh Morgan and Danny Collins, who are fine, I guess; what do you really want a cat performance to entail?); an old actor called Gus (I don’t know what an acting cat is but he’s played by Ian McKellen); Grizabella, a diva who has fallen on hard times (Jennifer Hudson, who once won an Oscar for singing a song); Rum Tum Tugger, a show off (Jason Derulo, who has no charisma but a lot of, um, confidence). There’s a bad guy called Macavity (Idris Elba, handsome as usual even though he’s a cat) and he’s up to some bad guy things, but you needn’t worry about the specifics.