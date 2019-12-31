The Death of the Good Internet Was an Inside Job

Those who eventually became our masters noticed what we were doing and crept into our lives on little cats’ feet.

Those who eventually became our masters noticed what we were doing and crept into our lives on little cats’ feet. When they dangled short cuts and algorithmic trickery, we didn’t treat them harshly. Search engine optimization turned our headlines into things that looked like they’d been hastily translated into English from some dead language, but we went along with it—it was One Great Trick that made everything easier. (It’s no wonder that, some time later, the next mandate from the God Algorithm turned our headlines into “curiosity gap” promises.) When social media emerged, gifting us a “new front page” for the internet, we thought, “Why not?” These big search engine operators and platforms for sharing just wanted to make our lives easier, after all.



There now exists a massive and intrusive platform, possessed of an extractive power so immense and a monopoly on information so unaccountable that it can legitimately be said to have a distorting effect on our democracy. Of all the bargains that have been made by the content creators that shaped your internet experience over the past decade, the one made with Facebook is the most Faustian. As with many other arrangements, the content industry took up with Facebook on the promise of a simpler life—the knotty grot-work of reach and revenue would be handed over to our betters. The transfer of these labors had a deleterious effect: We mistook the essential duty of reaching readers and securing our future as mere tasks that anyone could do, when in reality these were essential to our work. These were the processes by which we gleaned vital information about our own businesses, the source material necessary to make critical editorial judgments and creative choices.



Facebook undid all of the work we’d spent years perfecting and the trust we’d earned.

What we got in the exchange was a powerful platform, but that platform undid all of the work we’d spent years perfecting and the trust we’d earned. Facebook doesn’t care about our content management innovations or our aesthetic decisions. Facebook doesn’t care about the animating spirit that guided the media industry during its formative years—that quest to forge a new and democratic lingua franca with an audience thirsting for new ideas, or simply to feel more at home in the world. Facebook only imposes, smashing flat all of the distinctions that were honed over years of experimentation.

