The Death of the Good Internet Was an Inside Job

In an interview with Chris Hayes in May 2018, Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu—a technology expert who coined the idea of “net neutrality”—summed up those Good Internet ideas that were flourishing at the start of the decade. As Wu noted, there were three principles that powered the web revolution: the idea that “borders and laws were not going to matter” in online spaces, the revolutionary “possibility of a different kind of intimacy with other people,” and the notion that what was forged from the effort “would be a real democracy” with “nobody in charge”—a “self-organizing governance would take care of everything.”



Those on the vanguard of the internet’s bloggy future fully committed to these “amazing, beautiful ideas,” as Wu called them, and set about building our love’s labors and plugging ourselves into a wide network of the like-minded. There was this teeming hive of readers out there who seemed to yearn to be communicated with in a new way, and we were bent on mastering how to talk to them—how to speak The Internet. I went from blogging on my own site to joining a team at Gothamist’s outpost in Washington, D.C. From there I did a stint at Wonkette—then one of the most well-known political blogs in America—and later helped found the Huffington Post’s D.C. bureau.

For me and my colleagues, this was a wild period of experimentation, every day bringing the opportunity to discover some new way of providing profit and delight. We learned the importance of forging trust, and we built that trust by providing our audience with not just our own creative work but links to the work of others. It was important that anyone arriving at our corner of the internet sped on their way to something just as interesting. In that way, even disagreement could be an act of generosity.

Those who eventually became our masters noticed what we were doing and crept into our lives on little cats’ feet. When they dangled short cuts and algorithmic trickery, we didn’t treat them harshly. Search engine optimization turned our headlines into things that looked like they’d been hastily translated into English from some dead language, but we went along with it—it was One Great Trick that made everything easier. (It’s no wonder that, some time later, the next mandate from the God Algorithm turned our headlines into “curiosity gap” promises.) When social media emerged, gifting us a “new front page” for the internet, we thought, “Why not?” These big search engine operators and platforms for sharing just wanted to make our lives easier, after all.

