The Passion of Greta Thunberg

Thunberg has described Asperger’s syndrome not as a disability but a gift—one that means that she doesn’t understand “the difference between what you know and what you say and what you do.” It makes her, she says, constitutionally unable to accept the lies, large and small, out of which the fabric of the social is woven. Even if that fabric weren’t already so obviously tearing, the fact that integrity and an unbreakable attachment to truth count as signs of neuro-divergence might suggest that all is not well. Appreciation for the bottomless virtues of nuance—and for a class of technocrats making a living off of such complexities—is one of the fundamental ideological supports of the current, decadent stage of liberal democracy. Greta isn’t having it. “You say nothing in life is black or white. But that is a lie,” she says. “A very dangerous lie.”

As they had the year before, U.N. officials invited Greta to speak, applauded heartily, then proceeded to do exactly what she had warned them not to do.

Greta either didn’t know or didn’t care that teenagers are supposed to be silly, shallow and self-obsessed. They aren’t supposed to call out the hypocrisy, inaction, and cowardice of the most powerful people in the world to their faces, again and again and again. She didn’t realize that it is impolite to acknowledge the utter insanity of a society that, racing toward apocalypse, continues on as if nothing much were wrong, as if “climate change” were one story among others, like Brexit or Baby Yoda. She didn’t care that all dire messages are supposed to be sweetened with tranquilizing hope. (“I don’t want you to be hopeful,” she said in Davos, last January. “I want you to panic, I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.”) She didn’t know that climate discourse is supposed to limit itself to environmental concerns, rather than denouncing capitalism’s fundamental reliance on “fairy tales of eternal economic growth” or the constitutive inequities of a global order in which “the sufferings of the many … pay for the luxuries of the few.”

In the end, I didn’t see her in Madrid. I kept running into scrums of reporters rushing after what turned out to be some far less consequential star: Michael Bloomberg or Harrison Ford. When she gave a speech to the main assembly, I didn’t make it there early enough to get into the hall and had to watch over the monitors in the press room. Five days later, the summit ended in dismal failure, delivering only the most lukewarm language while punting most substantive issues to next year’s gathering. As they had the year before, U.N. officials invited Greta to speak, applauded heartily, then proceeded to do exactly what she had warned them not to do. “The real danger,” she said this time, “is not inaction. The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like action is happening when in fact nothing is being done.”