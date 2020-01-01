The Reinvention of Little Women

If Ronan’s Jo is extraordinary, it should be noted that Pugh’s Amy is equally revelatory, a reimagining of one of literature’s all-time-greatest brats that makes her not just sympathetic, but appealing. Boy-crazy, smart-mouthed, and wild, her ardor for the male sex cools and curdles with experience into world-weariness, a pragmatism that sees love and cash as interchangeable. “Don’t sit there and tell me that marriage isn’t an economic proposition,” she tells Laurie, angrily, Pugh’s baby face flickering with grief and fury. Her marzipan cheeks and smoky, quasi-Lohanian voice make Amy—despite being the youngest March—the most obviously and irrefutably womanly of the sisters: little, but extremely fierce. By 20, she is done with love and romance, and by the end of the same year she agrees to marry Laurie even though she is his second choice. When they first kiss, what ought to feel erotic or electric feels instead like the best outcome for a set of unfortunate circumstances.

What is most interesting about Gerwig’s Little Women is not necessarily its structural ingenuity, but its emotional intelligence: It recognizes marriage circa 1860 as an institution that does not necessarily work in tandem with true love. Meg marries happily but poorly and is shown to suffer for it; Amy will not want for anything. Who is the bigger fool? It may be Meg, since although money cannot buy you love, it can buy nearly everything else one might need to lead an easy life.

As for Laurie, I cannot think of an actor better suited to the role at present than Timothée Chalamet. He is the film’s great beauty, and the camera loves him as if it were being wielded by an adolescent girl. Laurie is charming, maddening, and very good at lounging on various kinds of nineteenth-century furniture. He is also, as seen next to Jo and Amy, something of a trifling figure: a rich playboy whose good looks and education have not compensated for a life spent half in stultifying captivity, half in parentless excess. That he flits from one March sister to another, at first loving Jo and then marrying Amy, makes him appear callous, immature, or undiscerning in some versions of the story, giving him the reputation of a literary fuckboy. Gerwig’s answer is to underscore his real desires by ensuring that the movie’s most romantic beat comes not between Laurie and any of the sisters, but between Laurie and all of them, plus Marmee. Delivering Jo and Meg home from a ball, he walks unwittingly into the lion’s den, face to face with five Marches in full flow. There is an air of tenderness, an easiness that radiates like fireside heat. “Just call me mother, or Marmee,” Dern’s matriarch informs the boy. “Everyone does.”