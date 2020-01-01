The Reinvention of Little Women

What a cynically crowd-pleasing move it could have been to refocus the arc of Little Women so that it became the story of Jo March, aspiring writer, and how utterly relieved I am to learn how well it works in practice. Greta Gerwig’s take on Louisa May Alcott’s novel is intelligent and fleet, refreshing if not radical, and as organic in its feminist convictions as it is in its depiction of close-knit sororal love. As a girl, I was quite obviously a Jo, the same way all of us who read too much and cared too little about romance novels were; because I happened to be born in 1988, my cinematic Jo was the goth ingénue par excellence Winona Ryder, who in Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation gave the character a kind of delicate determination: a tomboy with the deportment of a saint. To replace Winona Ryder in the hearts and minds of millennial women was always going to take something miraculous, making it fortunate that Gerwig ended up casting Saoirse Ronan, who at 25 years old is already one of the era’s greatest actresses. In her first scene, waiting to meet a publisher, the camera shoots her from behind. Already, before we have even seen her face, we feel her ambition, her electricity: We feel her Jo-ness. Her hands, stained with Indian ink, are rarely still. Her face, long and intelligent, looks loveliest when she is at her most determined.

Gerwig’s timeline, in lieu of the usual jump of seven years from girlhood to adulthood, chops and changes between past and present. Childhood, purer and less tainted by unfortunate concerns like death and marriage, appears rosier than adult life, cast in warmer hues and buoyed by a vision of sisterhood as Eden, minus Adam and the snake. As is always the case with Little Women, its events play out against the dubious backdrop of the Civil War, making the insularity of the March sisters’ joys and tragedies harder to stomach if one thinks too hard about the world outside.

Still, the story’s specificity—to the experiences of the female members of one poor-but-not-too-poor white family from Massachusetts, both in wartime and in its immediate aftermath—has always been the point: It was at one time considered to be a story not worth telling. To date, there have been 12 televisual adaptations of the novel and six films, suggesting that women’s domestic lives are now a long way from being considered tedious or unworthy of attention. “It’s funny,” Gerwig told Variety last month, recalling how doggedly she pursued the project, “because I have never quite gone after something like that. I felt the confidence I had was, in some ways, the confidence of the character Jo. Then similarly when Saoirse [Ronan] heard I was thinking about making the movie, she just told me she was going to be Jo. It wasn’t like, ‘I’d like to play Jo.’ It was, ‘I’ll be playing Jo.’”

A great deal of the movie’s brilliance springs from its perfect casting. Florence Pugh, a genius crier and a master of the onscreen tantrum, is the novel’s most contentious sister, Amy; Beth, the tragic sister with a penchant for piano-playing, is afforded actual life and liveliness before her death by the relative newcomer Eliza Scanlen; Emma Watson, rounding up the girl-quartet, plays Emma Watson, under the adopted alias of “Meg.” (There can be no more thankless March sister to play than the one whose whole thing is niceness, motherliness, and contentedness to play the wife. Either no girls identify as “a complete Meg,” or the few that do are too well-mannered to speak up.)