Have Democrats Found Their ALEC?

Winning office is a necessary step, but figuring out what to do once you’re in power—how to translate electoral wins into policy action—is an entirely different game. State legislators have to get up to speed on a multitude of issues. Most of them work part-time and have little or no staff. That means they have to do all their own homework, not just writing bills but figuring out how to promote them. “There are a lot of groups out there that help you get elected,” New York state Representative Nily Rozic told me. “There aren’t that many that take up the cause once you get elected.”

Not on the left, anyway. For nearly half a century, conservative legislators have been able to count on ALEC. The industry-sponsored group creates model legislation for Republican legislators across the country. The bills are often promoted not only by ALEC but by a consortium of conservative think tanks known as the State Policy Network, with political spending and grassroots lobbying provided by the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity.

ALEC has endured setbacks, notably when a number of large corporations dropped their memberships after George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin’s killer, was acquitted thanks to a “stand your ground” law that was formulated by ALEC. The group has mostly shied away from controversial social issues since then but remains a major force in the states, with dozens—sometimes hundreds—of its model bills becoming law every year. In recent years, the group has helped promote a spate of preemption laws that block cities from enacting all manner of policies, from raising the local minimum wage to regulating cell towers.