How Democrats Abetted Trump’s Bloated Border Regime

House Democrats capitulated to the president’s demands, a result that was as disappointing as it was eminently predictable.

Back in the summer, when congressional Democrats approved the $4.6 billion in additional funding for agencies working at the border, the number of immigrants in detention had climbed to a record high following a crush of families seeking asylum at the border. Officials at DHS repeatedly called the situation a “crisis” and stressed that they weren’t prepared to handle it. But to the extent that a crisis loomed for the border-enforcement complex, it was in large part a self-inflicted one—the consequence of new immigration policies that prevented these desperate families from simply finding refuge in the United States. These included the Department of Justice’s “zero tolerance” policy toward any unauthorized entry into the country, resulting in criminal prosecution of all adult migrants.

Still, the Trump administration said it needed more funds from Congress to pay for, among other things, 20,000 shelter beds for children who had been separated from their families or crossed the border alone. Democrats were under pressure both to help these children and assure voters that they were doing something about the situation at the border—in this case, throwing a lot of money at the poll-friendly notion of “border security.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Congress to defund ICE at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in February 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Initially, New York Representative Nita Lowey, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, expressed skepticism about Trump’s request for billions of dollars in aid. The House drafted its own version of the bill that put limits on the amount of time children could be held in custody, reduced funding for ICE, and mandated new protocols for CBP to deliver medical care and supplies to migrants. This version never passed. Instead, the House approved a bill that gave the Trump administration all the money it wanted, including more than $1 billion to bolster the enforcement operations of both CBP and ICE, with only a veneer of oversight.