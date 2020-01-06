Republicans Want to Make White Grievance Genteel Again

For the average American whose life is not steeped in religion or narrowly fixated on the ideological composition of the courts, the question of why evangelicals have stood by Trump, never mind his disregard for the Constitution, his moral bankruptcy, and allegations that he is a serial sexual predator, may be deeply confusing.

In 2016, in the wake of the presidential election, Clemson University sociologist Andrew Whitehead and his colleagues Samuel Perry of the University of Oklahoma and Joseph Baker of East Tennessee State University wrote that religious support for Trump is driven by “Christian nationalism”—which they define as “a faith that God has a uniquely Christian purpose for America.” Analyzing data from the 2016 Baylor Religion Survey in a piece for The Washington Post, Whitehead and his colleagues wrote that “the more someone believed the United States is—and should be—a Christian nation, the more likely they were to vote for Trump.”

Given this context, it’s easy to dismiss Christianity Today’s editorial as useless virtue signaling. Using the most tepid language, the editorial was prefaced with lines like, “We love and pray for our president,” and “The Democrats have had it out for him from day one.” Galli wrote that Trump should be removed from office because he “abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath.” But the crux of the piece is a criticism not of Trump’s political misdeeds but of his moral failings. “This president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” Galli wrote. “To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve.” In the end, Galli wrote, it will “all crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel.”