The Military Views Poor Kids as Fodder for Its Forever Wars

Military-staffed tables are far from the only recruitment tactic to be embedded in the public school system. There are currently an estimated 500,000 American children enrolled in 3,400 U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs in high schools across the nation. JROTC is technically not military recruitment—it bills itself instead as “one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world”—but it does offer enlistment incentives and can function as a pipeline to the military.

These programs have a very specific target audience. In 2017, the RAND Corporation reviewed JROTC programs across the country and found that “at public high schools with JROTC programs, 56.6 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, on average”—nearly 10 percentage points higher than at schools without JROTC. Likewise, the study found that the military program tends to be present at schools with higher minority populations: At schools with JROTC, black students make up 29.4 percent of the school, compared to just 12.1 percent at non-JROTC schools. (Geography is also part of the story here: Between 40 and 65 percent of JROTC programs are clustered in the Southeast, according to the RAND report.)

This kind of influence extends beyond schools: In 2002, Bush used powers granted to him by the Immigration and Nationality Act to fast-track the naturalization of any noncitizens serving since 9/11, and the following year, the National Defense Authorization Act allowed for these service members’ citizenship ceremonies to occur overseas. (Sadly but not surprisingly, undocumented soldiers would later be denied the safety and opportunity this country once promised them.)

