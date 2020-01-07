Australia’s Infernal Denial

Within a day that bewilderment was gone, replaced by a prime ministerial horniness for the macho business of disaster recovery. First Morrison gave Australia what it really needed: an ad boasting of the government’s emergency response. Next came some vague concessions to the idea that global warming was a factor in the fires, with the obligatory caveat that now was not the time to play politics. Finally, the announcement of an AUD 2 billion ($1.4 billion) bushfire recovery fund, with assistance from the Australian military. Morrison could present himself as the nation’s first responder-in-chief, a man of belated action, while avoiding the messy business of doing anything about the climate change that caused the fires. Short-term action has provided cover for long-term inaction. “Whatever it takes, whatever it costs, we will ensure the resilience and future of this country,” Morrison told the press earlier this week. Whatever it takes, that is, except the action most necessary: shifting Australia’s economy away from fossil fuels and providing global leadership on climate stabilization.



Denial, obfuscation, concession, inaction: In the space of two weeks Scott Morrison has laid out the emergency response playbook for pat-earthers everywhere. This is how we should expect conservatives to treat patient earth as the climate emergency worsens: as the site of successive wounds to be treated reactively and in isolation, rather than a sick organism in need of urgent, holistic preventive care. These isolated disaster recovery efforts will continue until, guess what? It will be too late to do anything. And by then, the planet will be lost to us.

All the resources needed for a just transition to a low-carbon economy are staring Australia in the face. But so are the elements keeping the country inert, tied to a planet-wrecking prosperity.

I watched Australia burn from my parents’ house in leafy, untroubled inner Sydney, where I lay on my bed, each day, scrolling through never-ending social media catalogues of human and natural misery with the air conditioning turned down to 19C (66F). In this callous way I contributed to the continuing emissions-borne destruction of the planet. On trips out of the house, I found myself getting pissy at friends, even my best and oldest ones, and becoming the type of too-good-for-it expat I’d always despised. Where was their rage? In the face of climate catastrophe, a smug liberal amiability reigned. A friend working in human rights told me he’d never heard of disillusioned intellectual historian Samuel Moyn or his social justice-oriented

critique of the human rights movement. Another friend, when I mentioned I was thinking of writing about Ezra Klein’s forthcoming book on political polarization, questioned why I would ever “dunk” on Ezra, who “seems so nice” and has a “great podcast.” At a house party on New Year’s Eve, at which everyone seemed hungover and unhappy, someone told me that it would be wrong to cancel Sydney’s famous midnight fireworks, whatever the tastelessness of their spectacle in the middle of a national catastrophe, because “they contribute $100 million to the local economy.” Had people here always been this ignorant and unquestioning, or was I simply blinded in the past by affection for those close to me?

Contradiction and absurdity haunt many countries in the climate change era, but each country has its own flavor of destructive denialism, and Australia is no exception. It’s long astonished and distressed me that a land with so much intelligence, energy and wit—a place of such charm and easy charisma—could simultaneously be so unadventurous, self-satisfied and lazy. Clive James, the Australian writer who recently died after a decades-long run as perhaps the English-speaking world’s sharpest and funniest critic, was also a climate change denier. Paradoxes abound in Australia, especially when it comes to natural resources policy: The country is the largest net exporter of coal in the world, but has massive reserves of lithium and solar energy potential, placing it among the prospective powerhouses of a global renewable energy future. Whatever the moral and ecological imperatives for climate change action in Australia today—and they are overwhelming—the economic case is also compelling. However good the country’s present is, the future could be so much better. All the resources needed for a just transition to a low-carbon economy are staring Australia in the face. But so are the elements keeping the country inert, tied to a planet-wrecking prosperity: a conservative political establishment unconvinced by the need for decarbonization; powerful fossil fuel interests; and a News Corp-saturated media happy to push the poisonous lie that global warming is a libtard con. The country’s promise is vast, like its paralysis.

