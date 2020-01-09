Give Kids the Money From Carbon Taxes

It seems fair and just for children, therefore, to receive funds to help compensate for these damages.

This kind of logic has been used before, notably with funds from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA), originally established in 1998 to settle lawsuits between the four biggest U.S. tobacco companies and 46 state governments. These funds have been used to support both smoking-cessation efforts, and, since smoking ads and marketing targeted children specifically, everything from literacy to after-school programs. Similar to how the MSA required tobacco companies to pay for the ill effects of tobacco on society, carbon pricing serves to pull down money from large-scale emitters. (Any possible future lawsuit settlement or fine for fossil fuel companies, who knew about climate change decades ago and consciously fought to mislead the public, would offer an even more apt analogy to the tobacco situation.)

Children are the spoonful of proverbial sugar: They make any policy easier to message and easier for the public to accept.

The idea behind dedicating carbon revenues to children’s services such as child care and public education would be to increase the next generation’s resilience when asked to face the challenges of climate-caused chaos. Since the physiological and neurological foundations of human development start at birth or before, the more we can ensure early physical, cognitive, and relational health—as well as high levels of educational attainment—the more capable children will be as adults when they are forced to adapt to an overheated world. And furthermore, the more we can invest in addressing current inequalities in child health and education, the more we can close the gaps climate change–related disruptions and disasters are predicted to magnify: Climate change is, after all, projected to hit low-income and historically marginalized communities particularly hard.