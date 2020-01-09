Give Kids the Money From Carbon Taxes

Children’s increasing prominence in efforts to slow climate change has provoked mixed reactions. Many, myself included, laud recent Time Person of Year Greta Thunberg and her fellow youth activists as heroic leaders. Others consider them disrespectful pawns. Whatever one’s view, it’s clear that the young are going to be a major part of the climate fight moving forward. But there’s one way they could be incorporated that policymakers aren’t currently exploring, and which could make a huge difference both for young people and for addressing climate change. We could decide to make children the direct beneficiaries of carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs intended to mitigate the crisis.

Joining the two may seem arbitrary at first glance, but there’s a compelling moral case for funneling carbon tax revenue to educational and child-benefiting programs, even before one gets to the political payoff. Children are going to suffer disproportionately from the impacts of climate change. Reports estimate young children globally are going to suffer nearly 90 percent of the “disease burden” from climate change in terms of life-expectancy years lost, higher rates of disability, resurgence of previously dormant diseases, etc. This says nothing of the everyday impacts on childhood from having, for instance, far fewer days to play outside due to extreme heat and weather—or the effects of crop disturbance, home destruction, mass migration, and resource conflict throughout their lives.

It seems fair and just for children, therefore, to receive funds to help compensate for these damages.

This kind of logic has been used before, notably with funds from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA), originally established in 1998 to settle lawsuits between the four biggest U.S. tobacco companies and 46 state governments. These funds have been used to support both smoking cessation efforts, and, since smoking ads and marketing targeted children specifically, everything from literacy to after-school programs. Similar to how the MSA required tobacco companies to pay for the ill effects of tobacco on society, carbon pricing serves to pull down money from large-scale emitters. (Any possible future lawsuit settlement or fine for fossil fuel companies, who knew about climate change decades ago and consciously fought to mislead the public, would offer an even more apt analogy to the tobacco situation.)