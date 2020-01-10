Cash Bail Was Never About Safety

Led by politicians, prosecutors, and police union officials who were already opposed to bail reform, the backlash campaign has so far looked like this: In addition to attempting to link bail reform to a recent rise in anti-Semitic violence in the state, it has tried to discredit reform by stoking fear of people with HIV and immigrants, or claiming reform would abandon victims of human trafficking and people who may be struggling with mental health concerns. “Not a day goes by without another story of another dangerous criminal being set free,” Republican State Senator Tom O’Mara said in a statement this week. He’s right: The city’s daily tabloids and local television news stations, such as the New York Post and CBS New York, have been putting out a raft of stories about the supposed menace of people accused of crimes running free.

What legislators, police unions, and local tabloids are attempting in New York is a kind of shock doctrine as applied to criminal justice reform, taking the fear and rage people feel in response to violence and using it to justify their political agenda. As the success or failure of the new law risks being measured based on misleading, alarmist cases, it’s important to return the focus to what made reform so urgent in the first place: the racist inequity of the old system and the fact that bail doesn’t make our communities safer.

Before and after reform, bail in New York state was and is set to incentivize a return to court and is not based on a judge’s perception of danger. (As Taryn A. Merkl of the Brennan Center for Justice wrote last month, New York “has prohibited the consideration of dangerousness in setting bail since 1971 in order to ensure that those charged with crimes are afforded the presumption of innocence.”) Under the new law, judges can still set bail for certain violent felonies, but these have historically constituted around 10 percent of all cases in the state’s courts. What this means is that almost all of the people accused of the crimes being used to justify a rollback of reform were always eligible for release before trial—if they could afford it.