Cash Bail Was Never About Safety

The slow work of criminal justice reform is often piecemeal, a matter of politicizing the system’s routine practices and developing a moral language to undo them. Bail has become one of those issues, with advocates exposing the predatory bail bonds business, creating community-based bail funds, and lobbying for an end to cash bail. The message behind these various campaigns has been simple: no one who is accused of a crime should remain in a cage simply because they can’t pay for their freedom.

In 2019, reform advocates in New York state succeeded in transforming the public understanding of bail and won some significant changes to the system—like ending cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies—but the backlash has come quickly in the new year. Before many judges even had a chance to weigh their bail decisions under the law, which went into effect in January, opponents were already using high-profile acts of violence to claim that reform had gone too far.

Led by politicians, prosecutors, and police union officials who were already opposed to bail reform, the backlash campaign has so far looked like this: In addition to attempting to link bail reform to a recent rise in anti-Semitic violence in the state, they have tried to discredit it by stoking fear of people with HIV and immigrants, or claiming reform would abandon victims of human trafficking and people who may be struggling with mental health concerns. “Not a day goes by without another story of another dangerous criminal being set free,” Republican state senator Tom O’Mara said in a statement this week. He’s right: the city’s daily tabloids and local television news, like the New York Post and CBS-NY, have been putting out a raft of stories about the supposed menace of people accused of crimes running free.

What legislators, police unions, and local tabloids are attempting in New York is a kind of shock doctrine as applied to criminal justice reform, taking the fear and rage people feel in response to violence, and use it justify their political agenda. As the success or failure of the new law risks being measured based on misleading, alarmist cases, it’s important to return the focus to what made reform so urgent in the first place: the racist inequity of the old system, and the fact that bail doesn’t make our communities safer.