Why Tucker Carlson Is Obsessed With Trash

Last month, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson devoted a portion of his nightly white nationalist variety show to litter. Not because Carlson is an environmentalist, or cares about civic pride or public health. Rather, trash was a metaphor for what happens when Democrats take power.

Over footage of detritus in parks and on sidewalks, Carlson pressed his guest, the Manhattan Institute’s Seth Barron, about why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district in Queens was so dirty. The answer was simple, Barron replied. It was dirty because of all the immigrants. “Part of the reason is because her district is actually one of the least American districts in the country,” Barron replied. “Now by that, I don’t mean that it’s not part of America, but that it’s occupied by relatively few American citizens. A very high percentage of her district is, in fact, illegal aliens.”

Tucker Carlson guest says that @AOC's district is dirty and the reason it's so dirty is bc it's "one of the least American districts in the country ... it is occupied by relatively few American citizens" pic.twitter.com/OOn6aiMt7L — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2019

Jackson Heights, the neighborhood in Queens that Carlson and Barron were so concerned about, is not particularly dirty, as many, including Ocasio-Cortez, quickly pointed out. But highly misleading footage of trash was Carlson’s version of The Hunger Games: A dystopian portrait of what happens when your part of the country is taken over by Democrats. They may spout idealistic bromides about equality and the American dream, but all you get is garbage.



Garbage has been on Carlson’s mind of late. “I hate litter,” he told The Atlantic in a recent profile, adding that the Potomac River “has gotten dirtier and dirtier and dirtier and dirtier. I go down there and that litter is left almost exclusively by immigrants.” This week, Carlson has expounded on this thesis, launching a five-part docuseries about urban decay and crime in San Francisco.

