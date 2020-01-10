Why Tucker Carlson Is Obsessed With Trash

Tucker Carlson guest says that @AOC's district is dirty and the reason it's so dirty is bc it's "one of the least American districts in the country ... it is occupied by relatively few American citizens" pic.twitter.com/OOn6aiMt7L — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2019

Jackson Heights, the neighborhood in Queens that Carlson and Barron were so concerned about, is not particularly dirty, as many, including Ocasio-Cortez, quickly pointed out. But highly misleading footage of trash was Carlson’s version of The Hunger Games: A dystopian portrait of what happens when your part of the country is taken over by Democrats. They may spout idealistic bromides about equality and the American dream, but all you get is garbage.



Garbage has been on Carlson’s mind of late. “I hate litter,” he told The Atlantic in a recent profile, adding that the Potomac River “has gotten dirtier and dirtier and dirtier and dirtier. I go down there and that litter is left almost exclusively by immigrants.” This week, Carlson has expounded on this thesis, launching a five-part docuseries about urban decay and crime in San Francisco.



“The reality of that city we discovered when we spent time there is even worse than you may have heard,” Carlson said before the first segment aired. “Civilization itself is coming apart in San Francisco right there in broad daylight on the city sidewalks, which are littered with junkies and feces and dirty needles.”

