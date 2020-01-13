The NFL Owners’ Unyielding Commitment to White Coaches

The last two years of hirings and firings are a damning sample. At the beginning of the 2018 season, the 32-team NFL had eight head coaches of color, the most in its history. That December, the league announced it would be introducing four “enhancements” to the Rooney Rule, the most significant being that clubs would be required to interview at least one diverse candidate outside of their organization. By the end of that season’s Black Monday, the informal name for the day when underwhelming teams usually choose to can their underwhelming leaders, three coaches of color remained. Some of those firings made sense; some fell on the sword for their bosses. Five white guys, most of whom were similar in some respect to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, another white guy who had captivated the league, took their spots.



Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins was the only head coach of color hired that off-season, joining Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers, and Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers. Flores works under Chris Grier, currently the only black general manager in the NFL. Those two have a raw deal, as the Dolphins’ plan this past season was to trade as many talented players as possible for future picks and tank their season in pursuit of the best position in the 2020 draft. After a 0-7 start, the resulting roster screwed up this objective by finishing the year with five victories. Flores deserves credit for taking a team with practically no talent and getting it to topple two playoff-bound teams in the regular season, even though he was intentionally set up to fail.



This past Black Monday was less eventful: Five teams fired their coaches. One of the casualties was Rivera, who was quickly hired by the Washington Redskins, Dan Snyder’s football team. The four remaining spots went to white guys. The Carolina Panthers gave a seven-year contract to Matt Rhule, a guy whose résumé was primarily two stints at the college level. The Dallas Cowboys picked Mike McCarthy, who served as the Green Bay Packers’ head coach for almost 13 seasons before he was fired in 2018. The Giants went for Joe Judge, an unexpected choice who pulled double duty as the Patriots’ special teams and receivers coach. The Browns settled on Kevin Stefanski, who has filled various offense-related roles with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006 and has an NBA executive for a father. Once again, there will be a total of four head coaches of color in a league where over two-thirds of the players aren’t white, with the one new hire now working for the team with the racist name. It would be a delight to watch the NFL spin that as making, or even maintaining, progress.

