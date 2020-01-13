The NFL Owners’ Unyielding Commitment to White Coaches

This past Black Monday was less eventful; five teams fired their coaches. One of the casualties was Rivera, who was quickly hired by the Washington Redskins, Dan Snyder’s football team. The four remaining spots went to white guys. The Carolina Panthers gave a seven-year contract to Matt Rhule, a guy whose resumé was primarily two stints at the college level. The Dallas Cowboys picked Mike McCarthy, who served as the Green Bay Packers’ head coach for almost 13 seasons before he was fired in 2018. The Giants went for Joe Judge, an unexpected choice who pulled double duty as the Patriots’ special teams and receivers coach. The Browns settled on Kevin Stefanski, who has filled various offense-related roles with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006 and has an NBA executive for a father. Once again, the league will have a total of four head coaches of color in a league where over two-thirds of the players aren’t white, with the one new hire now working for the team with the racist name. It would be a delight to watch the NFL spin that as making, or even maintaining, progress.



Call it a systemic problem, but the system worked. Every team searching for a head coach followed the Rooney Rule to the letter, but it failed to provide any improvement on one of the worst years for coaches of color since the rule was implemented. Teams can’t blame a lack of available candidates, because there were equivalent or better options for every white head coach who was hired. For the Cowboys, who wanted a head coach with significant experience: Jim Caldwell, who led the historically sad-sack Detroit Lions to two playoff appearances in his four seasons. For the Panthers and Browns, who wanted to electrify their offense and make the most of their respective skill position players: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has been considered head coach material for a couple of years now. For the Giants, who wanted someone knowledgeable in more than one facet of the game: Kris Richard, the Cowboys’ passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Marvin Lewis, David Shaw, Robert Saleh, Leslie Frazier, Teryl Austin, Duce Staley: All of these coaches have as much experience as most of this year’s hires or the Sean McVay clones installed last year.



Don’t mistake the familiar reason for an incorrect one: This is about racism.

Why weren’t any of those viable candidates selected? Don’t mistake the familiar reason for an incorrect one: This is about racism. Whether it’s born from malice or ignorance, the owners are comfortable with their blind spots and will not budge without force, be it through legal action or a sudden competitive disadvantage. As with the freeze-out of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the owners rely on inaction, a mostly pliant sports media, and euphemisms to maintain reasonable doubt. If no one states the obvious, owners have a free hand to obscure the league’s fundamental hiring flaws with bromides: “He gives us the best chance to win” or “I just knew he was our guy.” The reason Dan Rooney, the deceased Pittsburgh Steelers owner for which the rule is named, and the late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis are so comparatively well known for supporting diversity in leadership roles is because their contemporaries were so bad at it. There is no plausible reason to explain why Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy promptly received head coaching gigs after each served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator while Bieniemy languishes. In December, Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid publicly urged teams to please, come poach his employee.



The players could be part of a solution to this problem by publicly scrutinizing it. After news broke of Stefanski’s hiring, NFL cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Chris Harris Jr. tweeted their disbelief that Bieniemy ended up without a promotion. While it’s unfair to put yet another burden on the players union, which is already preparing to undertake a huge battle when the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season, it’s something to consider. There are future Bieniemys and Staleys within their ranks, and even just vocalizing the issue could force those in power to take it more seriously.

