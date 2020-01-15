In Les Misérables, the Song Remains the Same

The trio doesn’t have to look for long. A band of hotheaded Roma from the local circus confronts the district’s mayor, claiming a black boy (that’s … not the word they use) has abducted a lion cub. The scene is electric. The writers (Ly, Manenti, and Giordano Gederlini) were inspired by the Parisian riots of 2005, and though the chaos is obviously choreographed, the violence feels documentary—a band of white bodies and a band of black bodies destined to collide.

Stéphane is a classic neophyte character, the eyes through which we are introduced to this place and its players: the corrupt mayor, the dudes from the local mosque, the horny teen who uses his drone to spy on his neighbors, the criminal who’s found Allah and gone straight, various local toughs. These are types, but meaty ones; all the performers seem to be enjoying themselves immensely. If there’s no real nuance in these depictions, that’s because this is a morality play, almost a fable. Do you root for the little pigs or the big bad wolf?

The cops find the lion cub, but in pursuit, they shoot the culprit, Issa (Issa Perica). Does it complicate matters that it’s Gwada, the black cop, the local boy made good, who pulls the trigger? I don’t know that it does. Gwada uses a Flash-Ball gun—imagine the copywriter who came up with the term “less-lethal weapon”—so while Issa isn’t dead, a mistake has most certainly been made. The cops know they’ve been caught on camera and, having solved the mystery of the stolen lion, set out to find out who in the neighborhood has a drone, dragging the injured boy along with them.