In Les Misérables, the Song Remains the Same

Emmett Till’s mother thought that if we saw pictures of her son’s corpse we’d be galvanized into action. She could not have foreseen the surveillance hall of mirrors in which we now find ourselves: Seemingly every week there’s some new document (shaky cellphone play-by-play, suspiciously edited body-cam footage) of this society’s violence upon the black body, so commonplace now it often doesn’t even achieve virality. Are we numb or tired of being told what we already know?

Director Ladj Ly’s confident debut film, Les Misérables, spends much of its energy on what precedes a moment of violence caught on camera—in this case, drone footage of the police in a French suburb shooting (accidentally?) a child. But gratifyingly, the movie also gives us catharsis, something that eludes me when these real-life videos emerge, in showing us the episode’s aftermath. That’s not to suggest the movie gives us answers—about power, or oppression, or the racism and xenophobia that increasingly seem to define the world’s democracies. But that’s too much to expect of an entertainment, even a French one.

The movie opens with some visual poetry: the boys of the banlieue off to Paris to watch a soccer match in a crowd of their countrymen. It’s an arresting sequence, composed shots of the riot of humanity (peaceful, but you know something’s coming) and all the landmarks that are synecdoche for that great city. Ly was born in Mali and raised in the Parisian suburb of Montfermeil, where Les Misérables takes place. There’s a delight in seeing the place as one of its sons does.

Ly’s camera (the cinematography is by Julien Poupard) shows us the people—wiseacre teen girls, devout bearded men, groups of boys at play—as heroes. It finds beauty in the poorly maintained housing projects and trash-strewn sprawl. You might call these the slums, but the film is not slumming. The drone itself is a player in this work, and an overhead shot of a ragtag outdoor bazaar reveals the place’s startling geometry.