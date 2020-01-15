Bernie Sanders Has Finally Got Republicans’ Attention

The Trump era alone has been saturated with examples of this—from Trump’s obsession with Maxine Waters to his tweet last year urging members of the squad to “go back to the broken and crime infested places from which they came,” even though all of its members are American citizens and only Omar was born outside of the United States. Sanders, by contrast, is a less frightening boogeyman for Republican voters than even nonwhite people outside of politics. Last week, Republican Senate candidate Bradley Byrne ran an advertisement featuring images of progressives in flames. “It hurts me to hear Ilhan Omar cheapening 9/11, entitled athletes dishonoring our flag, the squad attacking America,” he said in a voice-over. “Dale fought for that right, but I will not let them tear our country apart.” That ad included not Sanders, but quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Republicans have not run against a white man for the presidency in 16 years.

Republicans have not run against a white man for the presidency in 16 years. It seems possible that anxieties about learning to do so again partly explain the Trump administration’s desperate efforts to gather information about Hunter Biden. The anti-Sanders machine has taken longer to warm up, in part because a growing cadre of heterodox conservatives prefer him to and positively contrast him with other progressives. In November, The New York Times’ Ross Douthat wrote a “Case for Bernie” premised in part on the idea that Sanders is less beholden to identity politics than his rivals. “For the kind of American who is mostly with the Democrats on economics but wary of progressivism’s zest for culture war,” he wrote, “Sanders’s socialism might be strangely reassuring—as a signal of what he actually cares about, and what battles he might eschew for the sake of his anti-plutocratic goals.”

This week, Tucker Carlson made a similar point, comparing Sanders to Ocasio-Cortez in a monologue that falsely claimed Ocasio-Cortez had gone after the DCCC for being “insufficiently woke.” “Ladies and gentlemen, it sounds like sexism—maybe racism, too,” he said mockingly. “Bernie Sanders, being older, is trying a different approach, a more substantial approach if we’re being honest.” He went on to praise Sanders for criticizing Biden’s support for the war in Iraq and for his independence. “He is the least beholden to his own party,” he said. “He’s made it clear for years that he wants to overturn the entire American system. Now, that’s appalling. It’s without precedent. But keep in mind, this is a country where a lot of people are suddenly fed up with the system. And because of that, Sanders’s position gives him power. In fact, at this point, he is the most credible change candidate in the Democratic Party. And in 2020, that could make him the most formidable challenger.”