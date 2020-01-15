CNN Unleashes Another Exercise in Diminishing Marginal Utility

Later in the debate, the now-inevitable (and inevitably redundant) health care segment replowed the ground already long since tilled: asking Bernie Sanders whether the country can afford Medicare for All, even asking if he “owes voters an explanation” for how he would fund it. No such inquiry was mounted over the cost of a limitless pledge to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon; no mention of the higher cost of the health care status quo, except from Sanders himself. The same gestures toward your dad’s idea of Sensible Policymaking that routinely oozes out of the Beltway think-piece class and onto the pages of our finest newspapers was once again seamlessly shunted onto cable television.



If the unstated premise of every debate question is “How can you assure us you will continue a sufficiently right-wing status quo?” it’s hard to see how things will ever change.

If the unstated premise of every debate question is, “How can you assure us you will continue a sufficiently right-wing status quo?” it’s hard to see how things will ever change. The Democratic Party will never get the things it claims to want, let alone the things that it has ruled out as a matter of institutional timidity. Americans are correct to perceive that many of the people entrusted to run the country, and forge real improvements in their lives, take their cues from this pervasive line of thinking and adjust accordingly so as to maintain the idea that they are firmly within the acceptable, serious lane of mainstream thinking. There was a time this was called “manufacturing consent.”



CNN came terrifying close to redeeming itself when moderator Abby Phillip asked Pete Buttigieg about the “automatic enrollment” provision of his public option plan, which would entail sending people bills for their retroactive premiums—even if they didn’t know they were insured. This is a matter that has received little scrutiny. Buttigieg’s answer, however, was a nullity: “It’s making sure there’s no such thing as an uninsured American,” he replied. He then went on to praise the Obamacare individual mandate (to date, the only part of the Affordable Care Act with a negative approval rating), and finally pivoted to talking about the deficit. The moderators did not follow up, and Buttigieg skated by with a hollow response. Another opportunity to get some actual clarity on the public option—which is trotted out by politicians and media alike as the sensible middle ground—was squandered.

