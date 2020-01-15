CNN Unleashes Another Exercise in Diminishing Marginal Utility

The questions that have been featured in this season of Democratic debates have alternated between infuriating and disappointing. Millions have watched as the media asks, on behalf of the American people, things that only people in the media think are important. No matter how the audience dwindles, or how loudly the Twitter touts denounce the proceedings, those in charge appear to be incapable of taking advice. There’s no incentive, it seems, to improve. The meritocracy has failed.

It is essentially a cliche now to point out that the turgid question, “How will you pay for it?” seems to only get applied to left-wing priorities—never to endless war, or to the cost of maintaining the status quo. But Tuesday night’s debate presented a particularly stark example. After beginning the debate with repeated questions on Iran, including asking candidates point-blank if they would promise not to let Iran get a nuclear weapon—a question implying a full range of force could and should be marshaled to prevent this outcome, accompanied helpfully by a chyron asking if the candidates would promise Iran would never have a bomb, “as Trump did?” In a sensible world, someone in the Democratic Party might see that chyron, and wonder why their candidates are being held to the standard of promising to be a Republican, and whether the debates are doing a good job of helping Democrats pick the candidate they want.



Later in the debate, the now-inevitable (and inevitably redundant) health care segment replowed the ground already long tilled: Asking Bernie Sanders whether the country can afford Medicare for All, even asking if he “owes voters an explanation” for how he would fund it. No such inquiry was mounted over the cost of an limitless pledge to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon; no mention of the higher cost of the health care status quo, except from Sanders himself. The same gestures towards your dad’s idea of Sensible Policymaking that routinely oozes out of the Beltway thinkpiece class and onto the pages of our finest newspapers was once again seamlessly shunted onto cable television.



If the unstated premise of every debate question is “How can you assure us you will continue a sufficiently right-wing status quo,” it’s hard to see how things will ever change.

If the unstated premise of every debate question is “How can you assure us you will continue a sufficiently right-wing status quo,” it’s hard to see how things will ever change. The Democratic Party will never get the things it claims to want, let alone the things that it has ruled out as a matter of institutional timidity. Americans are correct to perceive that many of the people entrusted to run the country, and forge real improvements in their lives, take their cues from this pervasive line of thinking, and adjust accordingly so as to maintain the idea that they are firmly within the acceptable, serious lane of mainstream thinking. There was a time this was called “manufacturing consent.”

