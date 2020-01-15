The Perils of Going Negative

It is no longer news that Klobuchar had another good debate. In fact, she could probably run debate-prep seminars if her White House ambitions fall short. But last night the three-term Minnesota senator made a particularly pointed effort to overcome the biggest obstacle facing women presidential candidates: proving that she is tough enough to be commander in chief. She was strong in talking about restoring the Iran nuclear agreement, pointedly adding, “We can bring them back, understanding this is a terrorist regime that we cannot allow to have a nuclear weapon.”

As for Biden, he merely needed to keep the subjects and predicates of his sentences in the same zip code. After rocky performances in the first few debates, the 77-year-old former vice president has recently appeared more credible on stage, stilling the kind of attacks on his age that Castro leveled back in September. Few of Biden’s debate answers last night were memorable, but in political terms, they didn’t need to be.

Normally, the Des Moines debate would signal the last desperate sprint to the Iowa finish line. But there is nothing normal about an impossible-to-handicap Iowa contest, in which leading candidates could head for New Hampshire crowing about their first-place finish or desperately trying to put an upbeat gloss on the words “fourth place.”

Adding to the weirdness is, of course, the impeachment trial that will sentence Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar to house (whoops, Senate) arrest. Nothing in a soothsayer’s tool kit can predict how this will play out with only Biden and Buttigieg campaigning in Iowa unencumbered by impeachment responsibilities. Klobuchar, especially, needs a strong finishing kick to justify continuing her campaign past Iowa. Traditionally, that means nonstop campaigning, seven or eight stops a day, as her voice grows hoarse from all the exertion of trying to close the deal. Instead, Klobuchar will find herself sitting silently in the Senate, longing to be in Sac City, Iowa.