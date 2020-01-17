Clemency Grapples With the Banal Evil of the Death Penalty

The movie opens with the warden overseeing an execution. If we pretend to ourselves that death by lethal injection is a humane medical procedure, the film will not indulge us this fantasy. Shackled like an untrustworthy animal, attended by a phalanx of uniformed guards, the condemned (Alex Castillo) is strapped to a gurney that recalls the cross at Golgotha. Unable to locate a vein, the medical technician tries to plumb the man’s foot. I don’t know if the camera shows us the moment; I hid behind my notebook, my body recoiling as the actor screamed.

Bernadine, the only woman in the room, is dwarfed by her colleagues (the internet alleges that Woodard is 5-foot-3), but the actor radiates that indefinable quality we term “presence.” The warden is neither soft-spoken nor barking, she simply possesses the space, and the screen, and every scene. She is coiffed, dressed in tasteful solids (often dark, in contrast to the white-clad inmates; maybe this is a cowboy film after all), and collected.

But her cool wavers. She’s seen something no human should, and a dozen times over. She’s susceptible to the occasional reverie at work, her attention wandering where we can only guess. Beset by nightmares, Bernadine sneaks away from the marital bed and her doting husband (Wendell Pierce) to doze fitfully on the sofa. What remains, though, is her resolve. When the do-gooders representing another death-row inmate, Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge), seek her intercession, she dismisses their desire to frame the situation as a moral impasse, a game of good guys and bad. “I do my job,” she says.