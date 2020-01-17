Clemency Grapples With the Banal Evil of the Death Penalty

In a recent documentary, a member of the Border Patrol Union of El Paso, Texas, described separating the children of migrants from their families as “the most horrible thing I have ever done.” It was, though, all in a day’s work. We’ve long understood the utterly banal machinations of bureaucratized human cruelty. Just following orders is just boring enough that art struggles to reckon with it. Audiences want cowboys in black or white hats; the passionate, not the dutiful.

Clemency, the second feature by director Chinonye Chukwu, aims to dramatize the inherently undramatic: the moral culpability of one of the state’s anonymous functionaries. Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard), is a prison warden charged with, among other things, sending fellow humans off to their death. That this is ethically indefensible is not really in question, and I do not need and indeed could barely stomach a film that aimed only to communicate this message. The promise of the title also made me skeptical; the American predisposition to cinematic optimism had me on my guard. But Chukwu’s film is assured, distinctly understated, and utterly damning—not at all what I expected.

The movie opens with the warden overseeing an execution. If we pretend to ourselves that death by lethal injection is a humane medical procedure, the film will not indulge us this fantasy. Shackled like an untrustworthy animal, attended by a phalanx of uniformed guards, the condemned (Alex Castillo) is strapped to a gurney that recalls the cross at Golgotha. Unable to locate a vein, the medical technician tries to plumb the man’s foot. I don’t know if the camera shows us the moment; I hid behind my notebook, my body recoiling as the actor screamed.

Bernadine, the only woman in the room, is dwarfed by her colleagues (the internet alleges that Woodard is 5’3”) but the actor radiates that indefinable quality we term “presence.” The warden is neither soft-spoken nor barking, she simply possesses the space, and the screen, and every scene. She is coiffed, dressed in tasteful solids (often dark, in contrast to the white-clad inmates; maybe this is a cowboy film after all), and collected.