The Senate Itself Is on Trial

In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton concluded that there was no workable alternative. Creating an ad-hoc tribunal out of non-federal officials for each impeachment would add too many risks and complications, he wrote. Foisting the responsibility upon the Supreme Court would also be ill-advised. Hamilton feared that the unelected justices might not always possess the “credit and authority” in Americans’ eyes to remove presidents and other high officials from office, making their judgments “dangerous to the public tranquility.” What’s more, an impeached official could still face criminal trials and punishments after their removal from office. “Would it be proper that the persons who had disposed of his fame, and his most valuable rights as a citizen in one trial, should, in another trial, for the same offense, be also the disposers of his life and his fortune?” he asked.

That left the Senate as the best possible choice. The crimes that lead to impeachment, after all, would make the process inescapably political. “The prosecution of them, for this reason, will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused,” Hamilton wrote. “In many cases it will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.” The Senate, designed and structured to be a more deliberative and dispassionate body than the House, would best resist these forces.

But the Framers’ insights can only take us so far. The Senate that existed in Hamilton’s era is a far cry from the Senate today. In the early republic, senators were chosen by state legislatures and represented their interests in the nation’s capital. This method, for all its faults, meant that the senator who might remove a president from office was not elected by the same people who put that president in office. In a country where elected leaders are the norm, Hamilton wrote, those who wield the impeachment power could “be too often the leaders or the tools of the most cunning or the most numerous faction,” and that they may not “possess the requisite neutrality towards those whose conduct may be the subject of scrutiny.”

That dynamic changed, however, in 1913 when the Seventeenth Amendment’s ratification made senators accountable and answerable to the electorate. This is not a fatal flaw to the impeachment process in and of itself. It’s possible to hold a president accountable for his crimes if lawmakers have enough independence and integrity to pursue the truth, and if the American people can be persuaded that the man they elected was unworthy of their trust. Richard Nixon carried 49 states in the landslide election of 1972, then resigned in 1974 because the Senate was all but certain to remove him from office. Bill Clinton never seriously faced removal from office during his Senate trial, not because his Democratic allies had a majority in the chamber, but because even some of his Republican foes did not desire it.