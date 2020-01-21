The Windbag of War

This was where things were always going: A decapitation strike that dramatically destabilized a region not previously renowned for stability had become a comedic bit on par with the ones Trump serves up at the rallies, where he pledges to “bring the toilets back” and delivers off-the-cuff wildfire-prevention tips to crowds of hooting devotees. Not back to normal, then, not by a damn sight—but Trump’s first war, after two weeks in the media tumbler, emerged as a story as simple and static as every other one about whatever else Trump says, does, touches, or tries. None of it is anywhere near over, but Trump himself seems perfectly happy and not a little eager to be done with it. These determined actions, which inherently come from and go nowhere, and which as often as not seem inspired by Trump’s abiding fear of being called a wuss by Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Channel, get filed under the campaign slogan Promises Made, Promises Kept.

The strangest and most enduring misapprehension about Donald Trump is that he has beliefs. He doesn’t, or at least none beyond the lifelong conviction that Donald Trump really should be on television more often. Trump has his signature anxieties and appetites, numerous fears and a few oafish ambitions, and a wide spectrum of ancient and unexamined biases and bigotries, but he can claim nothing that rises anywhere near to being an actual belief. The attempt to retroactively graft something like a belief system onto the howling bottomless suckhole of Trump’s idiocy and need, from both sides of the political spectrum, is a joke that stopped being funny long before Mark Levin sat in front of a fake fireplace on Fox News and did his grandiloquent best to describe the Trump Doctrine. (“I say it’s much like the Reagan Doctrine,” Levin said, “but it has its own features to it.”) The constellation of partisan media outlets that exists to assure Trump and his acolytes that the urges of a forgetful and frequently confused cable news junkie are in fact the coherent doctrine of a warrior king is surely significant—it is where Trump gets not only his ideas but crucial reassurance that he’s not just doing great but doing exactly what he set out to do—but it will also, very much by design, never tell us anything we don’t already know.

It’s more useful to engage with the idea that Trump, who has spent his life bullying anyone he thought he could get away with bullying, whenever and wherever he thought he could get away with doing it, somehow held lifelong anti-war beliefs that needed to be overcome before he told someone to tell someone to push a button on a console that would assassinate someone by remote control halfway around the world. Most of this resolves to Trump’s insistence that he was opposed to George W. Bush’s war of choice in Iraq, an assertion that Trump made with characteristic vigor and characteristic dishonesty. He claimed in a 2016 GOP debate that “a delegation was sent to my office [by Bush] to see me because I was so vocal about it.”