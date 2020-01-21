Democrats Should Embrace a Few Purity Tests

Liberals and the Democratic Party overall appear never to have considered that, given the ideological incoherence and powerful sense of policy agnosticism that reigns in the New Democrat era, a “purity test” or two might not hurt. In addition to its being a basic, logical component of party politics (seldom is it recognized that the Republican Party and its stringent purity testing is doing pretty well), clarity on what exactly Democrats are and what core, sacrosanct policy positions Democrats hold could do wonders for its messaging during elections.

As it stands, the current Democratic presidential field of candidates emphasizes the degree to which total ideological indifference and an “anything goes” attitude have been normalized in the party. In addition to mainstream Democrats like Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar—each of whom is indistinguishable from 1990s Republicans on most policy positions—this year’s field also features dyed-in-the-wool Business Roundtable-style conservatives (John Delaney, Michael Bloomberg), some sort of Libertarian-tinged tech-dude populist (Andrew Yang), and “definitely not a fascist, just really popular with right-wing fascists for no reason” Tulsi Gabbard.

Perhaps the fact that anyone, regardless of what positions they take on any issue, can throw his or her hat in the Democratic Party’s presidential ring is a sign that the core ideology of the party has become a bit too flexible. True, none of these off-beat candidates appear poised to claim the nomination. But in that wild mishmash of a presidential field, the only candidate who routinely finds himself on the receiving end of indignant “Not a Democrat!” accusations is Bernie Sanders. Who is more of a Democrat, the Senate “independent” whose ideology aligns perfectly with traditional, New Deal Democratic liberalism, or Bloomberg, a Republican who woke up one morning and thought, “How about I just change the R to D?”