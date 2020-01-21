How Impeachment Could Reshape the Presidential Race

Then, by implication, Warren turned her sights on Bloomberg: “We can’t have a democracy that is all about TV ads and billionaires and sucking up to billionaires. We need a democracy like the kind I’ve been able to experience in Iowa for the last year. It has changed me. It has strengthened my faith.”

On Monday, Sanders began a rally of his own in Des Moines by announcing, “No one could have predicted it. But as all of you know, I will be going back to D.C. tomorrow. How long it lasts, I honestly don’t know. So I will not be able to be back in Iowa as much as I would like.”

Sanders often deploys the royal “we” while campaigning, with lines like “our campaign” and “our first day in office.” This time was no different. He initially used his speech in Des Moines to talk about how much he is depending on his movement and his volunteers in Iowa. But toward the end of the speech, Sanders channeled his inner Larry David and offered the equivalent of a raised fist at the heavens when he said, “I’m going to be stuck in Washington for God knows how long.”