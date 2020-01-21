How Impeachment Could Reshape the Presidential Race

Impeachment has yanked the three senators seriously competing in the Iowa caucuses back to Washington for a trial that could last weeks, with only Sundays off for good behavior. This past weekend, during what was probably their last unencumbered stretch of campaigning before the February 3 caucuses, all three reacted in characteristic fashion.

Elizabeth Warren grew emotional with nostalgia for her time on the campaign trail, but not so emotional that she missed an opportunity to make a dig at the free-spending Michael Bloomberg, who is skipping the early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Bernie Sanders treated the whole matter as though it were a minor annoyance, much like the malfunctioning hand microphone at his Monday afternoon rally in Des Moines.

And Amy Klobuchar (suddenly the queen of newspaper endorsements from the Quad-City Times to the New York Times) displayed a combination of the stoicism needed to survive a Midwestern winter and a dutiful sense of constitutional obligation.