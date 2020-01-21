Republicans’ Climate Change Plan Is Big Oil’s Climate Change Plan

Such public relations bluster doesn’t stand up to basic scrutiny. A new report from the hardly progressive International Energy Agency finds that oil and gas companies have invested less than one percent of total capital expenditure outside of their core business model. These companies reliably pour millions of dollars into fighting off climate policies they disagree with (which is, to say, most of them).

What these conservative climate proposals mainly show is that at least some segment of the American right feels the need to have a good line on climate. That’s probably thanks to recent climate-fueled disasters, as well as increasing pressure from the left: calls for a Green New Deal, for example, and an upswing in activism by groups like the Sunrise Movement and youth climate strikers. Although support for climate action in the GOP remains weak, 52 percent of young Republicans think the government is doing too little on climate, along with 46 percent of women in the GOP, according to a Pew Research Center poll released in November. But if enterprising Republicans want to be loyal to their donors in the fossil fuel industry, the plan laid out in Axios this week may be the way of the future—conservative politicians embracing some suite of policies with a green veneer, but which demand little of the industries that have brought the world to this moment.

Whether such proposals have any political future is a different question. There still isn’t much appetite for a moderate climate plan, whose backers over the years—including Jeff Flake and Carlos Curbelo—have either left Congress or been booted out of office. The chances of such a plan passing is slim to none. Any policy in line with the science on climate change and emissions reduction, moreover, will constitute a direct challenge to the fossil fuel industry’s business model, premised as it is on exploring for and extracting as much dirty fuel as possible.