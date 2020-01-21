The Shallow “Unity” of The New York Times’ Endorsements

The rhetoric of unity to restore American democracy feels good on its face, but the board seems untroubled by and uninterested in the question of who, exactly, might be united under a future president. And by what?

Unity, as a virtue unto itself, is inadequate to the task of justice. After all, as the Times implies, Donald Trump has united the far right and much of his own party around his nativist vision for America. To the editorial board, even with a demagogue in office and income inequality now the worst in America’s recorded history, it appears that “unity” candidates are those who use acceptable, institutional means to make adjustments around the margins of the status quo. But for those who engage in or study movement work, there are bigger fish to fry than Robert’s Rules of Order. So without an adamant demand for economic, racial, and other kinds of justice—what actual good does unity do?

Unity implies some sort of harmony, and the Times board makes it clear that the rhetoric of peace takes precedence over material concerns: It reserves its harshest tone not for Michael Bloomberg—whose policing policies inflicted violence upon thousands of innocent Black and Latinx New Yorkers—but for Sanders, whom they equate to Trump. (Bloomberg’s alleged conduct toward women who worked for him resembles Trump’s crude sexism, but this parallel goes unremarked upon by the Times.)

