“Female Monthly Pills” and the Coded Language of Abortion Before Roe

In how many instances does the hard working father, and more especially the mother of a poor family, remain slaves throughout their lives, tugging at the oar of incessant labor, toiling but to live and living but to toil, when they might have enjoyed comfort and comparative affluence.…

Such ads proffered an illicit act for sale—one that was difficult to prosecute due to ambiguous laws and a cloud of secrecy among clients, but a crime nonetheless—and some newspaper editors refused to run them. Others defended their acceptance of the ads on the grounds that they should not be in the business of rejecting advertisements based on the profession of the advertiser. It was also good business sense, Olasky explained. He estimated that Restell’s ads could bring in $650 annually for one paper in 1839, “at a time when decent New York apartments cost $5 or $6 per month.”

These first anti-abortion laws were aimed at “the commercialization of the practice,” the historian MacIvor Thompson told me by email, “and not so much the practice of abortion itself.” At that time, she explained, people viewed abortion “as part of the universe of ‘birth control.’” The state’s interest, she wrote, was “that unregulated abortifacients or untrained practitioners might be profiting off of abortion services that were unsafe and simply killed patients outright.” (An 1827 Illinois law prohibiting the “provision of abortifacients,” was listed under “poisoning,” according to Leslie J. Reagan’s When Abortion Was a Crime.)

Dangerous providers who put profit over health were absolutely a risk—but abortion then, as today, was still safer than pregnancy and childbirth. But the regulation of abortion, too, serves a profit interest, as feminist theorist Silvia Federici has argued throughout her work. A feature of capitalism’s extension into heretofore private relations, she wrote in “On Primitive Accumulation, Globalization and Reproduction,” is “the institutionalization of the state’s control over women’s sexuality and reproductive capacity, through the criminalization of abortion and the introduction of a system of surveillance and punishment literally expropriating women from their bodies.” Women are expected to assume, consenting or not, their role producing a new generation.