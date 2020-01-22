Women Can’t Have It All, Even at the Movies

Why is women-in-business a cinematic subgenre at all? I love many such films even if they all rely, in some fashion, on us finding women at work inherently absurd. They posit women as sex object or secretary on one end of the spectrum or frigid successful bitch on the other. If they’re the former, as in 9 to 5 or Working Girl, they need to outsmart the system and seize power for themselves. If they’re the latter, like Diane Keaton’s corporate killer in Baby Boom, they need to learn conventional femininity—in that film, by inheriting custody of a distant relative’s baby and finding love (and success, as the maker of organic baby food, no less).

The culture has evolved in the decades since Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda avenged the nefarious sexism of the then-contemporary office. In Like a Boss, success matters but so does authenticity. Sisterhood, in this instance, is the opposite of selling out. Claire once had a best friend business partner herself; she ditched her and climbed to the top, and urges Mel to do the same to Mia.

It’s telling that the stakes for these #girlboss entrepreneurs are so low. Mia and Mel don’t want to get rich—they want to get out of debt. Capital is the lifeblood of business, but money is curiously rarely mentioned in this movie or in any of the aforementioned women-in-business comedies. In Working Girl, Tess wants to prove herself more than she wants to get rich. The film’s triumphant final scene doesn’t show her at the top but one rung higher on the endless corporate ladder.