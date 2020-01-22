Women Can’t Have It All, Even at the Movies

It’s absolutely clear quite early on—its second minute or so—that Like a Boss is a bad film, the sort without the decency even to be truly awful. It’s just a slipshod contraption of gags (not jokes, you understand) held together by the audience’s will to be entertained. We pay in hopes it will make us laugh. By the end I did, aloud, like the sort of mildly deranged person I always encounter at matinees in New York City. I hope I didn’t disturb the other two people in the theater.

Like a Boss is nominally the story of long-time friends, Mel (Rose Byrne) and Mia (Tiffany Haddish), who run a small beauty company and tangle with a cosmetics mogul, Claire Luna (Salma Hayek). Big Hollywood entertainments tend to have simple messages—in this case: Friendship is great! As one character notes early so you don’t miss the point, Mia and Mel aren’t just pals or coworkers, they’re “life partners,” besties since middle school. The film declines the opportunity to deal with lesbian subtext (not even a gag!). There are dudes they can (and do) enjoy a romp with, but for Mia and Mel sex is irrelevant to the fantasy of true intimacy.

It’s a potent idea. The real reason Sex and the City endures as a classic is not its depiction of sexual mores (weirdly outdated, perhaps always more conservative than was thought) but the way it conjured lives structured around friendship instead of romance or family. But Like a Boss doesn’t take this or any other subject seriously. Rather, it is an unwitting document of the current moment, and women’s convoluted relationship to work.

Mia and Mel are struggling, having branched out from internet retail to a real storefront. But they are fulfilled, helping nerdy teens primp for the big dance, and making a happy workplace for their two employees, Barrett (Billy Porter) and Sydney (Jennifer Coolidge). But Claire has her eye on them, and offers to infuse the business with cash. If one of the partners departs, she’ll become the majority owner.