Alan Dershowitz Hasn’t Changed One Bit

This tendency has not diminished with age. In the summer of 2018, Dershowitz wrote a plaintive op-ed column in The Hill describing the McCarthy-like treatment he had received in Martha’s Vineyard for defending Trump. The New York Times quickly jumped into action. The paper of record’s all-inclusive series on Dershowitz’s travails included a two-byline story on the brouhaha, followed by an interview with the man himself by a Times reporter who also happened to be on vacation there. “His cellphone buzzes constantly, mostly with calls from reporters,” reporter Jeremy W. Peters wrote. “‘Inside Edition,’ the tabloid-style newsmagazine show, wants an interview. So does The New Yorker.” The debate continued online with letters to the editor from Martha’s Vineyard and from Dershowitz himself. No other law professor’s summer vacation had ever been so thoroughly covered in the history of the republic.

This is not to say that Dershowitz hasn’t taken part in genuine civil liberties cases throughout his storied career. He helped defend Harry Reems, the star of the pornographic film Deep Throat, on First Amendment grounds when federal prosecutors brought obscenity charges against him in the 1970s. In 1986, Dershowitz argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of two brothers sentenced to death in Arizona for their role in the murder of four people, even though neither of the brothers had committed the murders or intended to commit them. Other clients in the 1980s fit the profile one would expect for a civil liberties lawyer: the Nazis who marched through Skokie, Illinois; Soviet dissidents behind the Iron Curtain; and so on.

But Dershowitz is better known for his omnipresent work defending the rich and the powerful. He helped overturn the conviction of Claus von Bülow, a European socialite accused of killing his wife, Sonny, on appeal in 1984. The high-profile case resulted in a book deal for Dershowitz—he’d go on to publish more than 30 other works—and a TV movie, in which he was played by the late Ron Silver. From there, his clientele only grew more gilded: Leona Helmsley, a venomous New York City hotelier who didn’t pay taxes; football superstar O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and another man; filmmaker Roman Polanski, who fled the country in 1978 after he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl; and boxer Mike Tyson, who was convicted of raping an 18-year-old woman in 1993. He even briefly became embroiled in a custody dispute between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.