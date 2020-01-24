The Sports World’s Blue-Collar Cosplay

We all understand the underlying message here: Sports is basically a form of physical labor, so an athlete is arguably closer in spirit to, say, a construction worker or a roofer than to some pencil-pusher who sits on his butt all day (like, um, a journalist). Since hard work and selflessness are laudable virtues, why not honor the people who symbolize that?

But it’s not that simple. There are lots of hard-working people (and, for that matter, lots of lazy people) in every field, not just in the hard hat trades. It’s also worth asking who’s being honored by all this working-class wannabe-ism. When Judge, the new Giants coach, talked about the team reflecting its “blue-collar” fans, he may have been trying to ingratiate himself with certain types of people, but he was really honoring himself. He was essentially saying, “You know all those mechanics and factory workers and roofers out there? I’m just like them. And my team is going to be just like them.”

That’s somewhere between marketing spin and a patronizing caricature. It’s true that many athletes come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and coaches like Judge may work them as hard as any day laborer, but they have advantages that the day laborer lacks. When Judge and his players finish their hard day of toil, they can soak in the Jacuzzi and be tended to by a staff of professional trainers, masseuses, and therapists. They have 24/7 access to first-rate medical care. They never have to worry about making their mortgage or car loan payments, or the cost of daycare, or their pay getting docked if they miss work due to an illness or family emergency. They never have to worry about their work hours changing from week to week, or going bankrupt if they lose their job, or having to work until they drop because they’ll never save enough to retire.

It’s a class-based version of stolen valor.

Top-tier athletes and coaches are elite professionals who are the best in the world at what they do, so those perks come with the job—fair enough. But you can’t enjoy those perks, package the entire thing in stadiums filled with high-priced luxury boxes bought by corporate executives, sell the broadcast rights to it for billions of dollars, and then call yourself “blue collar.” That’s just piggybacking on the perceived values of working-class people without facing the actual challenges of living as one. This reduces an entire class to a marketing prop or totem of authenticity. It’s a class-based version of stolen valor.