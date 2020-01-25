The Best Defense of Donald Trump

But in this late hour, an exception has arrived in the form of Josh Blackman, a South Texas College of Law Houston professor. Blackman is a conservative legal scholar who has played a notable role in the legal battles surrounding the Affordable Care Act. He does not share Trump’s most extreme legal stances on impeachment. Blackman acknowledges that an impeachable offense “need not be criminal,” and he disagrees with Trumpworld’s constant assertion that impeachment amounts to the overturning of an election. While senators may have no choice but to listen to Trump’s lawyers, engaging with the strongest alternatives available is more productive for everyone else.

Blackman’s primary concern is not so much about Trump himself, but about future presidents. He takes issue with the potential breadth of activities that might fall under what the House has defined as an abuse of power. “As a policy matter, I disagree with Mr. Trump’s decision to ask for an investigation of the Bidens,” he wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday. “Even if warranted, it should have been avoided at all reasonable costs. The republic would have been fine if we never learned more about Burisma. But receiving a ‘personal political benefit’ does not transform an otherwise legal action—requesting an investigation—into impeachable conduct.”

Trump’s critics, including myself, have argued that the president placed his own political future above the nation’s interests. Blackman says that the calculus isn’t that simple. “Politicians pursue public policy, as they see it, coupled with a concern about their own political future,” he wrote. “Otherwise legal conduct, even when plainly politically motivated—but without moving beyond a threshold of personal political gain—does not amount to an impeachable ‘abuse of power.’ The House’s shortsighted standard will fail to knock out Mr. Trump but, if taken seriously, threatens to put virtually every elected official in peril. The voters, and not Congress, should decide whether to reward or punish this self-serving feature of our political order.”