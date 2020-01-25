The Best Defense of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will start delivering their opening statement on Saturday. Their defenses of his actions are unlikely to be cogent or persuasive. The trial brief his team filed earlier this week took alarming stances on executive power, effectively arguing that there are no constraints; therefore, the president cannot abuse it. At times, their arguments devolved into campaign literature: Trump’s lawyers argue at one point that he is being impeached because Democrats have “no response to the president’s record of achievement in restoring prosperity to the American economy, rebuilding America’s military, and confronting America’s adversaries abroad.” None of that is germane to the issue at hand.

Poor legal representation is a defining theme in this impeachment saga. Many of Trump’s current woes can be traced back to a series of misjudgments made by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, which Trump encouraged. The president’s inability to find high-quality lawyers to aid him (or listen to those who might) have not helped his plight. And as I’ve noted throughout this process, those who’ve argued against Trump’s impeachment or removal from office have yet to present a robust case.

But in this late hour, an exception has arrived in the form of Josh Blackman, a South Texas College of Law Houston professor. Blackman is a conservative legal scholar who has played a notable role in the legal battles surrounding the Affordable Care Act. He does not share Trump’s most extreme legal stances on impeachment. Blackman acknowledges that an impeachable offense “need not be criminal,” and he disagrees with Trumpworld’s constant assertion that impeachment amounts to the overturning of an election. While senators may have no choice but to listen to Trump’s lawyers, engaging with the strongest alternatives available is more productive for everyone else.

Blackman’s primary concern is not so much about Trump himself, but about future presidents. He takes issue with the potential breadth of activities that might fall under what the House has defined as an abuse of power. “As a policy matter, I disagree with Mr. Trump’s decision to ask for an investigation of the Bidens,” he wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday. “Even if warranted, it should have been avoided at all reasonable costs. The republic would have been fine if we never learned more about Burisma. But receiving a ‘personal political benefit’ does not transform an otherwise legal action—requesting an investigation—into impeachable conduct.”