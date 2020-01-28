John Bolton Has Run the Trump White House’s Greatest Scam

Anton Chekhov, the 19th century Russian author, did not believe in red herrings. The metaphorical gun that bears his name is a reminder to writers that everything matters, or at least that everything should matter, when crafting a novel. “If in the first act you have hung a pistol on the wall, then in the following one, it should be fired,” he once wrote in a 1899 letter to a literary colleague. “Otherwise don’t put it there.”

John Bolton apparently agrees. While the House of Representatives wrangled over subpoenas and potential witnesses last November, a lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor sent a letter saying his client wouldn’t testify in the impeachment inquiry without a judicial order. Bolton, the lawyer wrote, “was personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony.” Then he indicated that Bolton was also privy to “many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far.” The House ultimately decided to proceed without Bolton’s testimony, using other evidence to impeach the president last December. The Senate began its trial earlier this month.

Then the gun went off. In a forthcoming book, Bolton reportedly says that Trump personally told him last August that he wanted to withhold millions in military aid for Ukraine until the country’s leaders helped him smear Joe Biden. That account would demolish the White House’s already dubious claims that Trump’s order to freeze the aid and his persistent desire to smear a domestic political rival were unrelated.



The exact nature of Bolton’s version of events is uncertain, as is its potential impact on the trial. What’s clearer is the irony it represents. Over the past five months, some potential witnesses chose to stay quiet, fearing either legal consequences or the loss of Trump’s favor. Others, sensing an urgent civic duty, rose to the occasion and went public with their accounts. But Bolton somehow forged a third path in the Ukraine scandal: unvarnished self-enrichment. The least Trumpian of Trump’s recent advisors now resembles him more than ever.