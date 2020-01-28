John Bolton Has Run the Trump White House’s Greatest Scam

By the end of last summer, this uneasy arrangement had fallen apart. Trump embraced some of Bolton’s priorities, including his hard line against international courts that might scrutinize U.S. abuses overseas. Trump hardly needed much persuasion: The president pardoned a slate of accused and convicted U.S. war criminals last December. But on a number of key priorities—most notably the ongoing negotiations with North Korea and the push for regime change in Iran—Bolton was unable to steer Trump in his preferred direction. In early September, Trump wrote on Twitter that Bolton’s services were “no longer needed at the White House,” and that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.” (Bolton later commandeered his own Twitter account to insist he hadn’t been fired, but that he had quit.)

The fallout from Bolton’s dismissal was quickly overshadowed by the Ukraine scandal. Though Trump’s efforts to coerce Ukraine’s president became public thanks to a whistleblower, some White House aides in October told reporters that they suspected Bolton might be the source behind other damaging leaks about the scandal. Fiona Hill, the NSC’s former top Russia expert, told lawmakers that month that Bolton had warned other White House staff to avoid taking part in the president’s scheme. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” she recalled him saying (referring to Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the EU, and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney). She also recounted his apt description of Rudy Giuliani as “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

In other words, Bolton appeared to be an excellent potential witness.

In other words, Bolton appeared to be an excellent potential witness. His high-level role inside the White House, in all likelihood, provided him with a much more substantial understanding of the extent of Trump’s scheme than the ones offered by his former subordinates when they testified under oath. His apparent distance from the plot meant that he would face no personal exposure by testifying. His service in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations made it hard to dismiss him as a Never Trumper, or a Democrat, or a member of the deep state, as happened to other witnesses. And he could not be fired for violating executive privilege, since he no longer worked for the executive branch. But he never testified, claiming that he would only appear if a judge forced him to do so.