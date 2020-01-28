Tom Perez Stacks the DNC Deck Against Progressives

Co-chairmanship of the DNC Rules Committee was awarded to Maria Cardona, a CNN contributor, former lead communication strategist for the Department of Commerce’s effort to pass the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, and most importantly, principal at the Dewey Square Group. This consulting firm has represented a diverse clientele: from the grocery and restaurant lobbies fighting against unionization efforts to big pharma and Starbucks. As The Intercept reported in 2016, DSG even consulted with the health insurance giants who sought to undermine key parts of the Affordable Care Act. DSG is also represented on the Rules Committee by the firm’s co-founder, Charles Baker, who cashed in after having secured favor within the party for years of lobbying and dues-paying as chief administrative officer for Hillary for America. Minyon Moore, another DSG principal, also found her way to a committee seat.



Cardona shares the top seat on the Rules Committee with Barney Frank, the former Massachusetts representative, who—despite his reputation for Sanders-style gruffness and a shared affinity for calling policies “bullshit”—has repeatedly railed against Medicare for All and the Green New Deal policies first championed by Sanders. Frank’s past attacks reached such heights of vitriol that Sanders formally requested the DNC remove him from his position in 2016, marking a break from Sanders’s typical unwillingness to make direct asks (rather than blistering invectives) of the Democratic Party machine. Below Frank and Cardona on the Rules Committee sit Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker (a senior adviser to the Bloomberg campaign), Christopher Lu (champion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership), and the Biden-backing mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.



Heading the Credentials Committee are Lorraine Miller and James Roosevelt, the same two chairs who denied Sanders’s aforementioned request to remove Frank in 2016. After leaving public service, Roosevelt built his career rocketing up the ranks of the health care industry to the position of CEO of Tufts Health Plan, before joining the boards of multiple health care associations. He previously held the title of co-chair for the Rules Committee since 1995 and ran interference during the height of insider brokerage allegations amid the Sanders-Clinton dustup in 2016. Miller and Roosevelt will oversee vice chairs Tonio Burgos, whose firm lobbied for the Constitution Pipeline, delivering fracked natural gas across New York, and Shefali Duggal, a powerhouse fundraiser who memorably sought upgraded VIP privileges for the 2016 Democratic convention in leaked emails.

