John Bolton Is Trying to Make a Buck. So Is Everyone Else in Washington.

Bolton’s decision to monetize his experience in the White House is the highest-profile example of a growing trend. Former (and current!) administration officials and journalists alike are sitting on relevant information, trading it for lucrative book deals, and then teasing their scoops out, months later, to juice sales. The result is an environment in which news is breaking weeks and months later than it should. Worse still, there’s an enormous monetary incentive for the news itself to be as sensationalized and substance-free as possible.



Book publishers are churning out anything Trump-related that they can get their hands on. From a business perspective, this has been a genius strategy: Sales of political books grew by double digits during Trump’s first two years in office. With overall sales largely flat (and adult fiction sales cratering) in the pre-Trump years, this was a welcome injection of cash.



Publishers have settled on a simple formula: Drive sales by making the news. Embarrassing revelations from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury published in The Guardian and New York magazine resulted in angry tweets from Trump’s account—and spurred millions of copies in book sales. (Fire and Fury also benefited from the White House sending a cease-and-desist letter to the book’s publisher, Henry Holt. The administration evidently hasn’t learned its lesson: On Wednesday an official from the National Security Council contacted Simon & Schuster to try to block Bolton’s book on the grounds that it “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information.”) Though Fire and Fury remains an outlier (it is, by far, the most successful book to have been published about the Trump administration), every book about Trump has followed the same template. Excerpt the book’s most salacious material, hope it lands on Fox News, MSNBC, and/or the president’s Twitter feed, and profit.