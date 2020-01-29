John Bolton Is Trying to Make a Buck. So Is Everyone Else in Washington.

There is good reason to think that John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, is in it for the money. Bolton has spent the last several months playing footsie with Congress, teasing that he has secrets to spill about the Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal, but refusing to participate in the impeachment inquiry or trial without a court order. At the same time, he received a $2 million advance for a tell-all memoir about his time in the White House. Bolton wasn’t giving up his secrets for free, despite their relevance to Trump’s impeachment. He was waiting until the book’s publication date in March, when readers would have to pony up $27.95 each for them.

On Sunday, the impeachment trial and Bolton’s pre-publicity tour collided. The New York Times published a bombshell story revealing that, in a draft of his book, Bolton implicated Trump in a scheme to withhold military aid from the Ukrainian government unless it investigated Joe Biden and his son. Shortly after, the title of his memoir, The Room Where It Happened was revealed—and there could be no question what the “it” was. The book shot up the Amazon sales rankings, quickly entering the top 100, where it has remained ever since. In response to accusations from Republicans that the Times story was a publicity stunt, Bolton, his agent, and his publisher issued a mealy-mouthed statement denying that they had been behind the leak. Whatever the case, they certainly got some free publicity.



Bolton’s decision to monetize his experience in the White House is the highest-profile example of a growing trend. Former (and current!) administration officials and journalists alike are sitting on relevant information, trading them for lucrative book deals, and then teasing their scoops out, months later, to juice sales. The result is an environment in which news is breaking weeks and months later than it should. Worse still, there’s an enormous monetary incentive for the news itself to be as sensationalized and substance-free as possible.



Book publishers are churning out anything Trump-related that they can get their hands on. From a business perspective, this has been a genius strategy: Sales of political books grew by double-digits during Trump’s first two years in office. With overall sales largely flat (and adult fiction sales cratering) in the pre-Trump years, this was a welcome injection of cash.

