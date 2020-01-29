A Better Way to Stop Coronaviruses

It’s not known yet how, exactly, the current coronavirus outbreak got started. The viral pneumonia, called 2019-nCoV for now, belongs to the virus family that also gave birth to SARS and MERS. As with the SARS outbreak in 2002–03, it’s likely this new coronavirus originated in bats, with an intermediary animal that transmitted the altered virus to humans—an event called a “spillover.” As a result, one focus has been on the wildlife and food market in Wuhan, in central China, which Gao Fu, director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, blamed last week for the outbreak. The Wuhan market was closed down earlier this month after several vendors contracted the viral pneumonia. All markets and restaurants in China are strictly prohibited from trading and selling wild meat as long as the epidemic continues. Some, including conservationists, would like to see China go a step further by instituting a permanent global ban on wildlife sale and consumption.

There are a few problems with the intense focus on these so-called wet markets, featuring live and dead animals, farm-raised and wild. International scapegoating of Chinese eating habits, as Foreign Policy pointed out earlier this week, can often be tinged with racism. And it’s not certain yet that the spillover originated with wild meat slaughter or consumption. But even if it did, a ban on wild meat won’t stop the current epidemic, which is now passing from person to person. And if similar past epidemics are any indication, a long-term ban could do more harm than good.

In the 2013–16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, officials suspected the hunting and slaughter of wild animals were to blame for the initial spillover from animals to humans. Although research now suggests the spillover may have occurred when a two-year-old child played in a hollow tree that was home to bats harboring the virus, officials implemented a ban on hunting, selling, and consuming wild meat, even after it became clear the virus was spreading from person to person. Rather than ending the consumption of wild meat, the ban drove the wildlife trade deeper underground, where it was virtually impossible to regulate—making other spillover events much more difficult to detect.

The ban also eroded public trust in officials, which is crucial for containing epidemics like these. In Sierra Leone, researchers interviewed people who had eaten wild meat, also known as bush meat, for generations; they doubted the meat, rather than human-to-human contact, could be the cause of the epidemic. So when officials blamed wild meat, many West Africans stopped trusting what officials and outbreak responders were saying about Ebola. If they were wrong about the meat, they reasoned, what else were they wrong about?