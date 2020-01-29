The Impeachment Trial Isn’t a Legal Process. It’s a Proxy War.

The impeachment trial of President Trump has been short on drama. The rules which govern the proceedings effectively preclude it—senators observing the trial sit testily, but quietly, through presentations from either side and submit their questions in writing directly to Chief Justice John Roberts. It’s been left to the two legal teams in the room—the House managers prosecuting the case against Trump and the president’s defenders—to craft those moments that might resonate with the public. Now and again over the course of their arguments, they’ve delivered. In this way, the dueling attorneys don’t merely represent two sides in the impeachment debate—they’ve served as stand-ins for the two parties themselves.

The most viral moment of the trial thus far came at the end of last Thursday’s session, when House Intelligence Committee chair and impeachment manager Adam Schiff choked up in an earnest defense of constitutional order:

If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. The Framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves if right and truth don’t matter. And you know that what he did was not right.... Here right is supposed to matter. It’s what’s made us the greatest nation on earth. No Constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter anymore. And you know you can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country.

Figures ranging from Star Wars icon Mark Hamill to former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal offered Schiff rapturous praise from the speech on Twitter, where hashtags like “#AdamShiffROCKS [sic]” and “#AdamSchiffHasMyRespect” quickly took off. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell called Schiff “the greatest defender of the Constitution in the twenty-first century.” “Thank God,” The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin said, “I was alive to hear Schiff speak these past few days.”



The reception from liberals and Never Trumpers was reminiscent of special counsel Robert Mueller’s many months in the sun, prior to the release of his Russia report and his testimony before the House—although Schiff, to be fair, has yet to make a shirtless cameo appearance in a children’s book. All told, Mueller and Schiff are similar figures who have filled the same thematic space. From the moment Trump took office, a particularly plugged-in segment of the Democratic electorate has been waiting for a Boy Scout with a law degree to take him down. The thirst for a legal fight stems not only from impeachment’s offer of a non-electoral remedy for Trump, but also from the way the legalism and rhetoric that surrounds any discussion about sustaining Constitutional norms offers a stark contrast from Trump’s style of politics. The knotty work of trying to best Trump methodically through a legal process feels, for some, inherently restorative.