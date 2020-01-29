The Impeachment Trial Isn’t a Legal Process. It’s a Proxy War.

In an initially befuddling moment on the first day of the trial, Sekulow pivoted into a harangue against the House managers for complaining about “lawyer lawsuits”—complaints they hadn’t actually made. It later emerged that Sekulow had simply misheard the phrase “FOIA lawsuits”—although the White House’s legislative affairs office insisted, naturally, that Sekulow had been correct. The salient point is that Sekulow powered through his remarks anyway, defending the principles embedded in the inherently redundant and nonsensical phrase he’d invented. “A dangerous moment for America when an impeachment of the president of the United States is being rushed through because of lawyer lawsuits,” he intoned. “The Constitution allows it; if necessary, the Constitution demands it if necessary.”

On Tuesday, Sekulow delivered one of the final speeches before the trial’s questioning phase. Most of it was dedicated to relitigating Mueller’s report, with a few declamations against an election year impeachment scattered throughout. But he also tried out, almost as an aside, one of the most absurd defenses for the president’s actions yet. Trump, he argued, couldn’t have been looking out for his own interests in his dealings with Ukraine because he’s proven himself genuinely interested enough in world affairs to seek peace in the Middle East: “The one that still troubles me—this idea that the president, it was said by several of the managers, is only doing things for himself. Understanding what’s going on in the world today as we’re here. They raised it, by the way. I’m not trying to be disrespectful. They raised it! This president is only doing things for himself, while the leaders of opposing parties, by the way, at the highest level, to obtain peace in the Middle East. To say you’re only doing that for yourself.”

This, putting it mildly, is not the kind of argument one makes in an earnest attempt at swaying jurors. Everyone participating in the trial knows full well that Trump’s acquittal is certain. The real task at hand is speaking to audiences beyond the chamber—including, at least as far as the defense is concerned, one particular viewer in the White House.

