How Business Schools Fail Up

Ethan Schrum’s The Instrumental University does not lay all the blame on business schools. He suggests that the university was already beginning to change in the early twentieth century, as the progressive movement aimed to orient the academy toward solving social problems. While this vision was gaining influence before World War II, the Cold War provided the models and money to implement it on a much larger scale. During the war, the government had mobilized American universities, deploying their research on massive arms-development projects. This work, Schrum argues, convinced academic administrators that their institutions had a grand role to play in reshaping American society and the world. In the 1950s and 1960s, they frequently wrote of transforming the university into an “instrument” of social change, of “using” it to solve pressing problems. Universities would produce technical knowledge for economic development, urban planning, and industrial relations. Schrum calls this vision the “instrumental university.” The ideal was an unapologetically technocratic adaptation of the earlier progressive impulse: The university’s goal was to provide the knowledge and the people who could, in Clark Kerr’s phrase, “administer the present.”

The visionaries of the instrumental university subscribed to a form of American exceptionalism that historians call “American modernity”—a widespread belief among American elites, invigorated by triumph in World War II, that the scientific and technological might of the United States made it the exemplary modern nation with a mission to serve as a model for the world. The consequence of American modernity was a concerted effort to remake all domains of knowledge in the mold of wartime military research. To this end, both public and private research universities established “organized research units” to produce practical research on problems identified by government, industry, and private philanthropists. These institutes bypassed universities’ department structures and created direct relationships with outside “clients,” attracting funding that sometimes dwarfed that of traditional departments.

The postwar academic entrepreneurs who championed the new institutes—Kerr at the University of California system, Penn president Gaylord Harnwell, and Samuel Hayes Jr. at the University of Michigan, among many others—saw the research university as a potential engine of economic development; liberal education and traditional academic research were of secondary importance, if not altogether obsolete. James G. March, who designed the social sciences program at the new Irvine campus of the University of California, declared that reading was only a secondary skill for social scientists, whose primary activity was abstraction and model-building, and he eliminated reading requirements in favor of problem sets. March’s vision for the social sciences as a whole tracked closely with the abstract modeling becoming popular in military strategy, based on quantification and systems theory. At Penn, Harnwell, a physicist who had participated in organized military research during the war, was obsessed with the university producing “manpower” to fuel the need for knowledge in “science, technology, business management, and human relations.”

Clark Kerr saw his own field of industrial relations, Schrum writes, as an effort to “steer labor protest movements in the underdeveloped world away from communism” and to create “a general strategy to inform U.S. tactics in that area.” The participation of dozens of American universities in government-funded economic development projects in the postcolonial world likewise was part of a broadly conceived effort of national defense against communism. When the Berkeley Free Speech Movement made Kerr its central villain, it was precisely because his vision of the university was so thoroughly associated with the military-industrial complex and the horrors of the Vietnam War.