How Business Schools Fail Up

Two new books try to explain how we ended up here. In Nothing Succeeds Like Failure, Steven Conn suggests that it was the rise of the business school, and the spread of its values through the university more broadly, that started this process of transformation. Ethan Schrum’s The Instrumental University takes a wider view, describing a movement among influential university leaders after World War II to make the research university an engine of knowledge for economic development and other dimensions of “national purpose,” breaking with the university’s traditional values of truth-seeking.

Both books consider the realities behind the soaring ideals in which universities drape themselves and through which they are too often uncritically imagined by the educated public. That universities are tightly entangled in political power, the production of elites, and the administration of society has been a fact for centuries, whether the curriculum was designed to produce masters of classical Latin or shareholder value. But what happened in the twentieth century to render American universities, in particular, such enthusiastic accessories to capitalist technocracy?

Conn places his cards on the table at the beginning of his book. “Most of us,” he writes of his humanist colleagues, “simply don’t believe that teaching business techniques constitutes the real work universities ought to do.” But he acknowledges that his own view that the university should be centered on liberal education does not fit with the history of education in the United States. Some of America’s first colleges were founded to train a numerically tiny, white, Northeastern Protestant elite. When relatively larger numbers of Americans began receiving higher education in the late nineteenth century, it was as the result of the 1862 Morrill Act, signed by President Abraham Lincoln, designating 30,000 acres of federal land per member of Congress for the states to found colleges or universities. Many of these “land-grant universities,” like Penn State and Texas A&M, originally focused on education for agriculture and mechanics, though the Morrill Act also stipulated “other scientific and classical studies.”