The Panic of the Never Trumpers

And like Trump, they’ve done well for themselves. In a sign of the Republican Party’s precipitous plunge, many members of the Never Trump squad have been rewarded with high-profile columnist and cable news gigs, as well as heaps of praise for doing nothing but the bare minimum—expressing basic empathy for the people hurt by the president’s sadistic policies. Back in July, Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin tweeted, “If you want to know why women are streaming out of the GOP: Allowing [Secretary] Acosta to remain. Kids in filthy cages. This is infuriating to them.” It received thousands of retweets.



It’s hard to square Rubin’s claim that the imprisonment of migrant children at our southern border will be a moral force that pushes Americans from red to blue while she persists in comparing the leading Democratic candidate—Sanders—to the man she’s built her reputation on hating the most. “Democrats are not going to win with their own Donald Trump, especially one who has burned bridges and stirred resentment in his own party,” she writes. In this telling, the intra-party factionalism bred by Sanders is just as bad as internment camps filled with frightened children.



In Never Trumpers’ version of America, the 45th president is merely an ugly blemish on a pristine nation that was justified to go to war in Iraq, to deny health care to millions, and to allow plutocratic interests to thrive while the huddled masses suffer.

Besides, it’s not as if Never Trumpers like Rubin are authentically concerned that rancor among Democrats may make it harder for them to govern the country according to their values. In their version of America, the 45th president is merely an ugly blemish on a pristine nation that was justified to go to war in Iraq, to deny health care to millions, and to allow plutocratic interests to thrive while the huddled masses suffer. The only narrow trait they have in common with Democrats is that they think Donald Trump is horrendous. But the only civic role Democrats are allowed to play, in this vision, is to facilitate the removal of an aberrant Republican president. Naturally, Democrats have impossibly different ideas about the roots of Trump’s rise and how that problem should be solved. And Sanders—along with his closest ideological match in the current field, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren—broadly threatens the worldview around which Never Trump Republicans made their living before Trump arrived to put a vulgar face upon it.

