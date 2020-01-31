The Panic of the Never Trumpers

All eyes will be on Iowa this Monday as voters cluster in school gymnasiums and churches around the state to kick off the months-long process of selecting a Democratic nominee for president. According to the Pew Research Center, Democrats have arrived at the beginning of the primary season wary about their preferences but generally “upbeat” about the field of candidates. Less contented, as the first electoral contest grows nigh, are that faction known as Never Trump Republicans. In order to participate in the caucus, Iowans must register as Democrats. It’s not clear that the Never Trumper contingent has successfully encouraged like-minded Iowans to do so, despite their stated mission of making sure this president only gets one term.

What they have done instead, is offer a lot of potshots and unsolicited opinions from their lofty media perches. Now, as polling less than a week from the Iowa caucus indicates that the durable candidacy of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is beginning to crest, their anxiety is intensifying alongside a growing fear that swing voters or disaffected former Trump voters will see Sanders as a bridge too far. While this will inevitably be true for some of these voters, what the Never Trumpers really mean is that Sanders is a bridge too far for themselves. They have arrived at this moment, aghast that Democratic voters might not see the post-Trump restoration of the Republican Party as their highest priority.



Faced with the prospect that Democratic caucus-goers may not exclusively have their interests as their guidestar, Never Trump Republicans are warning that they may sit out their only remaining opportunity to vote the president out of office. A recent piece in The Washington Examiner about Never Trump dissatisfaction in the face of Sanders’ ascension makes the terms of this emotional blackmail clear. “Philosophically conservative and not wanting to be perceived as otherwise, they view Sanders’s self-professed “democratic socialism” as equally problematic and might skip 2020 altogether if he leads the Democratic ticket,” writes The Examiner’s David Drucker.



Others, Drucker reports, will, in the event of a Sanders candidacy, plan to “sit on their hands or vote for a hopeless third-party candidate in protest.” Not voting or voting in protest is something you can afford to do when the outcomes of elections have no tangible effect on your everyday life; when your place within the American experience is purely theoretical.

