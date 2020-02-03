Amy Klobuchar Is in for the Long Haul

Joe Biden’s supporters are so nervous these days that some are thinking about jumping ship. (Over the weekend, John Kerry, who has been energetically campaigning for the former vice president, was overheard talking loudly on a cell phone in a Des Moines hotel restaurant about stepping into the presidential race to stop Bernie Sanders.) And there are hints that Pete Buttigieg—the out-of-nowhere challenger who was a press favorite for much of last year—may now be on a slow downward arc reminiscent of Howard Dean’s in 2004.

Like both Biden and Buttigieg, Klobuchar makes a persuasive case that she could win next November’s general election. Stressing her Midwestern roots and her big-tent approach to winning elections, Klobuchar harps on the need “to build a beautiful blue wall around these Democratic votes and make Donald Trump pay for it.” It’s threaded through almost every speech she gives.

But no Democrat has potentially suffered more from impeachment. Klobuchar needs grassroots energy—the kind that is powered by intense personal campaigning—to upend expectations and vault her into contention on caucus night. As she told me in an interview on Sunday in Mason City, “One of the weird things about this week was that we thought we’d be here the whole time.... You have the adrenaline of being on the campaign, and then you’re sitting, being a juror, where literally you can’t speak or move.”