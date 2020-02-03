Amy Klobuchar Is in for the Long Haul

Amy Klobuchar began her Iowa campaign nearly a year ago in Mason City, just south of the Minnesota border. And on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota senator returned to Mason City with a sense of fitting finality as she told a crowd of 250 Democrats, “I didn’t think this would be my last big speech... but I’m going back to Washington this evening for the end of the trial.”

Mason City, the home of Broadway composer Meredith Willson, was the model for River City, the setting for Willson’s 1957 musical, The Music Man. Willson also wrote The Unsinkable Molly Brown, whose theme song, “I Ain’t Down Yet,” could also serve as Klobuchar’s.

Underestimated from the beginning, Klobuchar is the Great Survivor of this Democratic presidential race. Three of her flashier Capitol Hill colleagues—Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand—are all back to being full-time senators.

But as the five-foot-four Klobuchar said proudly at a Cedar Rapids rally on Sunday, “I have been doing this the hard way and I have been punching way above my weight.” Moments later, she added, “Here I am, nearly a year later, one of the top five candidates in this race. And I have done it with a lot less money and a lot less name identification than many of my opponents.”