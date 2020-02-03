The False Hope of “Bipartisan” Criminal Justice Reform

Alice Marie Johnson is free and starring in her first Super Bowl ad. Already, the campaign for her release had made international headlines: a black woman in her sixties, a casualty of America’s drug war who was imprisoned in 1996 for participating in a cocaine distribution operation, a grandmother essentially sentenced to die in jail. Now Johnson will also be known for having her voice and image placed next to President Trump’s own appeal, in the eleventh hour of his impeachment trial, for reelection.



The ad introduces Johnson as someone who was “sentenced to serve life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense,” and then casts Trump as her savior. It closes with soft piano playing as soundtrack to Johnson at a press conference upon her release, saying: “I want to thank President Donald John Trump—hallelujah!” before his voice finally cuts in to “approve this message.” Still, Trump’s ad can’t suppress a swipe: “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump got it done.”

And while she is not featured in the ad, reality television mogul Kim Kardashian West, who packaged and presented Johnson’s case for clemency to the former host of The Apprentice, has been similarly credited with getting “it” done. (She was the one to break the news to Johnson in an episode for the fifteenth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: “The president just called me!” she explained.) In the Trump version of the story, the chain of tireless advocates also includes, as Kardashian wrote in the introduction to Johnson’s book, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (The paparazzi caught Kardashian leaving the Ivanka-Kushner household on the same day as her Oval Office visit.)

When Johnson was released in June 2018, she had already become a symbol for the possibilities of the kind of criminal justice reform that could appeal across political difference. Mostly, though, the Trump administration has used Johnson’s case to advertise its unique qualification for the task.