The False Hope of “Bipartisan” Criminal Justice Reform

And while she is not featured in the ad, reality television mogul Kim Kardashian West, who packaged and presented Johnson’s case for clemency to the former host of The Apprentice, has been similarly credited with getting “it” done. (She was the one to break the news to Johnson in an episode for the fifteenth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: “The president just called me!” she explained.) In the Trump version of the story, the chain of tireless advocates also includes, as Kardashian wrote in the introduction to Johnson’s book, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (The paparazzi caught Kardashian leaving the Ivanka-Kushner household on the same day as her Oval Office visit.)

When Johnson was released in June 2018, she had already become a symbol for the possibilities of the kind of criminal justice reform that could appeal across political difference. Mostly, though, the Trump administration has used Johnson’s case to advertise its unique qualification for the task.

After the ad ran on Sunday, reform advocates were quick to point out Trump’s own cruel record on criminal justice. But some responded, in spite of the president’s self-aggrandizing, in the spirt of a shared purpose, however awkwardly it falls around him.