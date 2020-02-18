Bookerism and the Black Elite

This politics presumed that the general black population was civically mute. And it’s instructive in this regard to note that Bookerism—the accommodationist ideology that Washington enshrined in the founding of his influential Tuskegee Institute—arose only in the context of mass disfranchisement, as well as through the prior defeat of the Populist insurgency, which posed the greatest threat to Southern ruling class power, via a new alliance of black and white workers and farmers in the last decades of the nineteenth century. After detailing the political-economic and class dynamics that took shape among black and white Southerners in the 1880s and 1890s, the late historian Judith Stein pointed out these crucial dynamics in an appraisal of Bookerism that remains the most powerful account of race and class politics in that period: “Without understanding the fear engendered by Populism, we cannot understand why the ruling class elevated Washington and tried to strengthen his power among blacks.” Although it appears to many twenty-first–century writers that white workers’ and farmers’ commitments to an abstract white supremacy overrode their inclinations to align with blacks around issues of mutual interest, the rise of Jim Crow was very much a panicked authoritarian crackdown executed by the remnants of the white plantocracy, aimed at undercutting and preempting cross-racial solidarity in the lower orders of the post-Confederate political economy. Indeed, the ruling classes in both the North and South were sufficiently alarmed at the prospect of a biracial coalition of workers and farmers to undertake serious measures to thwart or preempt it. Stein continues:

While planters and industrialists generally agreed upon naked force as the weapon against black militancy, it was the capitalists who pioneered in the encouragement of the Tuskegee approach because they had greater need for it. Washington’s promises of industrial peace were welcomed by capitalists throughout the country and by the beleaguered President Cleveland, who sent Washington his congratulations.

The big takeaway here is that what Bookerism propounded as a “natural” race politics was instead the politics of a particular class. The perspective holding that generic racial identity is the foundation of black Americans’ political experience is actually rooted in the worldview and aspirations of an emergent black elite. And that elite’s substantive agenda was what literature scholar Kenneth W. Warren describes as “substitution of black professionals, managers, and intellectuals for their white counterparts within those institutions charged with administering to the needs of black populations.” Warren pithily characterizes the goal of this elite politics as the establishment of “managerial authority over the nation’s Negro problem” first and foremost, without regard to the nature of the prevailing political and economic order.



It’s vital, in other words, to recognize that the politics of racial representation was from the first a class politics—one in which actual black people disappeared as little more than a communitarian abstraction. Once this dramatic cleavage was effected, the interests of the black majority could be confidently ventriloquized by an emerging stratum of race relations administrators, who were also aligned with and embedded as minions of ruling class power. That politics came under pressure via the reemergence of a black mass politics during the three decades encompassing the New Deal and the Great Society—until, as I will show in a follow-up column, the black elite’s rule as mediators of “race relations” was restored in the wake of the victories of the civil rights movement by the convulsions of socioeconomic change in the 1970s.