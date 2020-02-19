How Powerful Is This Right-Wing Shadow Network?

Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right by Anne Nelson focuses on an organization that has attracted relatively little attention in popular studies of the right so far. Her subject is the Council for National Policy, a secretive, innocuously named organization founded in 1981 “by a small group of archconservatives who realized that the tides of history had turned against them.” As the demographics of the United States shifted in the decades after World War II—and increasing numbers of people of color, immigrants, queer people, and atheists appeared poised to form a “decisive majority”—these archconservatives believed that their policy priorities would fail at the ballot box. They would need a new set of strategies and they would need to be tightly organized.

So a small collection of super-right-wing activists created a hub to connect, as one member put it, the “donors and the doers.” Over the next two generations, Nelson writes, the CNP came to function as a “nerve center” for the ascendant conservative movement. In her telling, the council represents a sort of skeleton key for the right-wing takeover, “connecting the manpower and media of the Christian right with the finances of Western plutocrats and the strategy of right-wing Republican political operatives.”

The CNP did not emerge out of nowhere. Nelson, a veteran journalist, traces its origins in part to the Southern Baptist Convention and its internal struggles. Founded in 1845 by breakaway Baptists who seceded from the national church because they disagreed with its opposition to slavery, the convention struggled over the century following the Civil War with how much to accept evolving social norms. As the convention began to grow more liberal in the 1960s and 1970s, a more conservative faction struck back; led by Texans Paige Patterson and Herman Paul Pressler III, a small group of fundamentalists employed get-out-the-vote tactics to engineer a conservative takeover of the convention in 1979. “Patterson and Pressler’s next step was to extend their strategy from church to state,” writes Nelson. “Their plan was rooted in the concept of theocracy: the belief that government should be conducted through divine guidance, by officials who are chosen by God.” As Nelson notes toward the end of the book, both Patterson and Pressler were recently implicated in #MeToo scandals, with Patterson accused of covering up accounts of sexual abuse within his seminary and Pressler accused of committing sexual misconduct himself. But between 1979 and 2019, the “conservative resurgence” they fomented achieved extraordinary success.

In 1979, a Southern Baptist preacher and radio star named Jerry Falwell—vehemently opposed to racial integration and fearing that his segregated academy might lose its tax-exempt status—convened a meeting with some other pastors, as well as the Republican operative Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the influential Heritage Foundation and Republican Study Committee. Out of this meeting emerged a partnership between the conservative pastors and Weyrich’s “team of Washington operatives,” including direct mail and marketing innovator Richard Viguerie. They organized a rally in Dallas for the summer of 1980, which featured a veritable who’s who of the New Right: Weyrich, Falwell, televangelist Pat Robertson, pastor Tim LaHaye (author of the wildly popular, Rapture-themed Left Behind series), and presidential candidate Ronald Reagan; the 24-year-old assistant in charge of logistics was Mike Huckabee, and the crowd included Rafael Cruz, a pastor who “had spent the year steeping his nine-year-old son, Ted, in the doctrine.” Taking in the fervent crowd of supporters, Weyrich “beheld an army of Southern Baptists who could serve as foot soldiers and an electoral base to fulfill his political agenda.” The Dallas rally sparked a political mobilization across the South, Nelson writes, and Weyrich and his pastors launched a major drive to register evangelicals to vote—and to urge them to vote right, so to speak. Their efforts were wildly successful. Whereas just four years earlier, the liberal Southern Baptist Sunday school teacher Jimmy Carter had won the support of fundamentalists, now they turned decisively to the divorced, sometime Presbyterian, Ronald Reagan.