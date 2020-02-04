Adam Schiff Summons the Damnation of History

He also rejected claims that the electorate should decide Trump’s fate. “He is guilty, but can’t we just let the voters decide?” Schiff asked, paraphrasing Trump’s defenders. “He is guilty as sin, but why not let the voters clean up this mess? Here, to answer that question, we must look at the history of this presidency and to the character of this president, or the lack of character, and ask, can we be confident that he will not continue to try to cheat in that very election? Can we be confident Americans, and not foreign powers, will get to decide, and that the president will shun any further foreign interference in our democratic affairs?

It was a stark reminder that Republican senators know exactly who the president is and what they are doing by standing with him.

“The short, plain, sad, incontestable answer is no, you can’t,” Schiff continued. “You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can’t. He will not change, and you know it.” It was a stark reminder that Republican senators know exactly who the president is and what they are doing by standing with him.

A common refrain among Trump’s critics is that future generations of Americans and future students of American history will condemn those who stood by this president. Perhaps in an age of secularization, the spirit of History itself fills the space that previous generations would have reserved for divine judgment and eternal damnation. In Schiff’s hands, the threat carried traces of fire and brimstone. “History will not be kind to Donald Trump,” he warned the assembled senators. “If you find that the House has proved its case, and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history.”