The Lodge Is a House of Horrors With Nothing Inside

Then there’s the eponymous lodge, where Richard and his new love interest, Grace (Riley Keough), take the kids for a Christmas holiday. We learn that Richard met Grace when he was writing a book, and that she’s the sole survivor of a Christian sect that committed mass suicide. It turns out this is the story of the world’s worst father, because her mental instability is evident but still Richard heads back to civilization for work, leaving her and his two children alone in splendid isolation that would look, in any non-horror film, beautiful. Can you guess what happens next?

The Lodge is haunted by its predecessors: a dash of The Shining, a twist of The Exorcist. Part of the perverse pleasure of the genre is recognizing familiar strategies. Can we take any of what we see—Grace sleepwalking into the snow, the disappearance of a pet dog, Mia playing with her favorite doll—on faith? We know that we cannot. Indeed faith itself becomes the movie’s subject. We and the kids have seen the video evidence: younger Grace, wandering about a basement filled with the corpses of true believers, their mouths sealed with duct tape upon which someone has scrawled the word “sin.”

So many horror films depict religious feeling as mania, madness, danger: something of which to be frightened. In these movies, people who believe are so often in communion with evil. Doesn’t this indict the audience accepting on faith the feints and assertions of the film itself? I can’t make sense of this beyond to lament it. Grace could just as well have been the sole survivor of a cult that believed in aliens, or a gang of libertarians who chose death over taxes. We’re habituated to God as an essential ingredient in a well-crafted scare. The absolute worst moment in The Lodge is its heavy-handed (also: far too loud) use of an organ in the soundtrack. I get it! I don’t know if there’s a killer in the house, but I know God is in there.

Keough is initially an engaging presence but Grace’s gradual, inevitable descent into madness is not that interesting to watch; neither broad and campy nor precise and heartbreaking. As an unpleasant teen, Martell is a pleasant foil to her; the children are our proxies and they’re fun to watch and believably childlike, which is so unusual that this ends up being one of the movie’s biggest surprises. But there is another of those, a revelation I am honor-bound not to ruin, that does recalibrate how the film works on you.