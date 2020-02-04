The Iowa Caucuses Are Dead

In lieu of flowers, those close to the caucuses request that money be donated to pay for counseling sessions for staffers of the Iowa Democratic Party and top aides to the candidates.

Iowa has always been about more than its paltry 41 delegates. It is about momentum or, as a victorious George Bush called it in 1980, “the Big Mo.” The traditional theory was that Iowa tested how much enthusiasm candidates could drum up among party activists, while the venerable New Hampshire primary measured their popularity with a larger universe of voters.

The caucuses were designed with that in mind. Many of their most distinctive features were deliberate choices. To spend two hours at a precinct caucus on a wintry Monday evening demands commitment. There are no shortcuts, no absentee ballots, no early voting. Show up in person or be counted out—even if you work the night shift or are homebound for health reasons. But those twentieth-century rules can feel sharply at odds with the direction of the Democratic Party in the twenty-first. Even before Monday night’s Caucus Crackup, Iowa’s overwhelmingly white electorate threatened its first-in-the-nation status. But equally troubling were all the ways in which the caucuses depressed turnout in a party built around the gospel of maximizing voter participation.