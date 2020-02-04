The Iowa Caucuses Are Dead

The caucuses were designed with that in mind. Many of their most distinctive features were deliberate choices. To spend two hours at a precinct caucus on a wintry Monday evening demands commitment. There are no shortcuts, no absentee ballots, no early voting. Show up in person or be counted out—even if you work the night shift or are homebound for health reasons. But those twentieth-century rules can feel sharply at odds with the direction of the Democratic Party in the twenty-first. Even before Monday night’s Caucus Crackup, Iowa’s overwhelming white electorate threatened its first-in-the-nation status. But equally troubling were all the ways in which the caucuses depressed turnout in a party built around the gospel of maximizing voter participation.

Ironically, under pressure from Bernie Sanders’s backers (who chafed at the results in 2016, when he lost Iowa narrowly to Hillary Clinton), the caucuses have become a model of transparency. The Iowa Democratic Party has agreed to release two numbers: not just the Delegate Equivalents, which are something like an electoral college in a corn field, but also the raw votes available for both rounds of balloting. If your favored candidate did not get minimum support of 15 percent in your precinct, you could also caucus for someone else on the second round.

These factors would have made the 2020 count complicated, even under the best of circumstances. My best Iowa sources warned me over the weekend that it would be a bumpy ride Monday night. But not even they could have imagined that it would turn out to be a long day’s journey into Tuesday afternoon—and beyond.

The technological failure in reporting the results has obscured the reality that the caucuses themselves appeared to have been better run than in prior years. (Yes, I know this sounds like “the operation was a success, but the patient died.”)