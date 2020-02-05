Trump Has Never Looked More Comfortable as a Demagogue

While the events of the week’s news cycle didn’t make it into the text, Trump did opt to take a victory lap on the economy—the first half of the speech was a rote recitation of massaged, manipulated, and outright invented statistics about the growth his administration did little to bring about. This was accompanied by still more brazen dishonesty about the right’s dedication to protecting Medicare and Social Security. Their attacks on the safety net—including the Trump administration’s efforts to cut Social Security benefits for the disabled—ought to figure largely in the messaging the eventual Democratic nominee takes into the general election. Trump cannot ride comfortably on economic performance alone, especially given that the outlook might darken in the months ahead, and the Republican vulnerability on entitlements was among the factors that made Trump’s populist heterodoxy during the 2016 election so compelling to so many.

Trump, aware of this, is still trying to put on an empathetic front on health care. At one point during the speech, Trump laughably cast himself as a defender of protections for those with preexisting conditions to a standing ovation from Republicans. But the instincts that led him to suggest he supported public insurance during the Republican primary in 2015 have been suppressed and supplanted by scaremongering about socialism on the march. “As we work to improve Americans’ health care, there are those who want to take away your health care, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely,” he said. “One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care!”

The terrifying specter of “free taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal aliens” was also raised. “These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration,” he said. “This is what is happening in California and other states—their systems are totally out of control, costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money.”