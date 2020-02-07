The Radical Possibilities of Not Paying Your Student Loans

But what if it actually wasn’t? What if we, along with millions of others, just stopped paying? The Debt Collective, part of a debt-cancellation movement born out of Occupy Wall Street, wants you to at least consider the possibility. “The power of ordinary people in the grassroots is something that I just think is undeniable,” Ann Larson, one of the co-founders of the Collective, told The New Republic. “What else could be achieved if we work together and collectivized? That’s really to me the lesson here, that big things can happen.”

The Collective is using the scale of the problem to build a massive debtors union that can take on the interconnected systems of obligation that define the average American’s finances, and what started as a fringe movement has since reframed the student debt crisis as we understand it today. As Astra Taylor, another co-founder of the Collective, wrote for The Guardian last year, the protests that grew out of Occupy “represented a watershed moment, the point when student debt went from being a personal problem to a political one, the result of decades of disinvestment in public colleges and universities that turned education into a consumer product instead of a public good.” In the years since, the activists, academics, and debtors behind the movement have won millions of dollars in debt cancellation through buying up debts on the secondary market and targeted debt strikes.

On Friday, taking its movement into the new decade, the Debt Collective will launch a nationwide student debt strike. So far, 250 strikers have signed on, with the hope of politicizing the millions of Americans—more than half of all borrowers—who are currently not paying their student loans, as well as encouraging others to stand in solidarity and demand the slate be wiped clean. “We are already a collectivity; we just haven’t seen one another yet,” Hannah Appel, another co-founder of the Collective, told me, referring to the nearly 45 million people who have their student debt in common. “And we haven’t understood ourselves as a collectivity with an enormous amount of power.” Come Friday, the Debt Collective hopes we can finally see each other.