The Radical Possibilities of Not Paying Your Student Loans

I left college $25,000 in debt, a fact I’m reminded of every month when an email from Great Lakes Borrowers Services informs me that “Your Automatic Payment Will Be Made Soon.” But relative to most American graduates, I got off easy: The average amount borrowed by an undergraduate in the most recent school year was $29,000 and the national debt burden comes in at a staggering $1.6 trillion, a number that feels impossible to fathom on its own. It’s higher than the nationwide total of credit card debt or car loans, and second only to mortgages.

For the millions of former students struggling to make their monthly payments, debt has been sold to us as the cost of a better life. And their repayment, we would later learn, was the cost of any kind of life at all. I don’t even really read the emails from my creditors anymore, since I know that the money is scheduled to come straight out of my account. My debt feels permanent in this way, unmovable



But what if it actually wasn’t? What if we, along with millions of others, just stopped paying? The Debt Collective, part of a debt cancelation movement born out of Occupy Wall Street, wants you to at least consider the possibility. “The power of ordinary people in the grassroots is something that I just think is undeniable,” Ann Larson, one of the co-founders of the Collective, told The New Republic. “What else could be achieved if we work together and collectivized? That’s really to me the lesson here, that big things can happen.”

The Collective is using the scale of the problem to build a massive debtors union that can take on the interconnected systems of obligation that define the average American’s finances, and what started as a fringe movement has since reframed the student debt crisis as we understand it today. As Astra Taylor, another co-founder of the Collective, wrote for the Guardian last year, the protests that grew out of Occupy “represented a watershed moment, the point when student debt went from being a personal problem to a political one, the result of decades of disinvestment in public colleges and universities that turned education into a consumer product instead of a public good.” In the years since, the activists, academics, and debtors behind the movement have won millions of dollars in debt cancelation through buying up debts on the secondary market and targeted debt strikes.