The Youth Climate Movement Comes to New Hampshire

On a January weekend in New Hampshire, one month away from the state’s presidential primary, it was 64 degrees and sunny. The average high for January is 34 degrees. Members of the New Hampshire Youth Movement, a community organization focused on pushing youth engagement in politics in the state, were out knocking doors all day, as they had been for days and would be for days.

“People have a stereotypical perception of the climate crisis, that it’s wildfires in California, flooding in the Midwest. And those things are atrocious, but that’s not what it looks like here with our specific ecosystem,” said Quincy Abramson, the program’s field director. “We are already seeing the effects of the climate crisis.” The summers in New Hampshire are hotter than ever, increasing the number of mosquitos and ticks; Quincy’s mother was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. The coast is reckoning with rising sea waters, and rainfall is increasing. The state infrastructure is unprepared to handle these changes: When I lived in Manchester, the most populous city in northern New England, two summers ago, my street flooded frequently.

New Hampshire is known for its early primary election but is often on the political periphery the rest of the time. During this long presidential primary season, some, including candidate Julián Castro (who has since dropped out), called for deprioritizing the New Hampshire primary because the state doesn’t represent the demographics of the country at large. According to the last census, it’s one of the whitest states in the country, and its total population is about the same as that of Memphis, Tennessee, or Richmond, Virginia. But for 2020, some young people in the state, driven by climate anxiety and the recent rise of youth activism, are fighting to make the state’s progressive political spaces more representative and inclusive, while bringing some of the issues youth voters care about to the fore.

The New Hampshire Youth Movement has run a program this past month called Party at the Primary, inviting youth organizers from all over the country to come visit New Hampshire, swelling the ranks of volunteers in exchange for the opportunity to build canvassing skills and get direct access to the campaigning candidates. The program is funded in large part by the Sunrise Movement, the youth climate organizing group that is pushing the Green New Deal.