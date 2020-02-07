History Will Remember Democrats’ Timidity, Too

For years now, pundits and observers have debated the utility of pursuing the impeachment of Donald Trump. Given the likelihood of an acquittal, Trump’s victory, it was casually supposed, would inflict a significant political cost on the Democratic Party. It already feels safe to say that these risks were dramatically overstated. President Trump’s approval rating, as averaged by FiveThirtyEight, hasn’t appreciably moved since the impeachment process began and sits roughly where it was before the 2018 midterms. Democrats haven’t suffered on the generic ballot, either, and, critically, a majority of the American public backed impeachment and removal, with much of the surge in support occurring just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement of the inquiry. It remains reasonable to assume that shift, driven mostly by Democrats, was not the product of Democrats immediately deciding for the first time last fall that Trump deserved removal from office, but of loyal Democrats receiving the word from party leadership that impeachment was the right move, substantively and strategically.

And it was. Beyond the party’s formal obligation to hold Trump accountable, the impeachment process delivered new information to the public about Trump’s misconduct in office, energized Democratic activists, and put vulnerable Republican incumbents like Susan Collins and Cory Gardner, both of whom voted to acquit Trump, in a tight bind. There remains no real reason to believe the same wouldn’t have been true if the Democrats had chosen to offer a few more articles of impeachment on scandals ranging from the obstructions of justice detailed in the Mueller Report and Trump’s violation of the emoluments clause, to his participation in criminal financial fraud for a cover-up of the Stormy Daniels scandal and his alleged promises to pardon officials who broke laws to facilitate the construction of the border wall. One of the major arguments against a broader impeachment was that it would have sidelined discourse on the material concerns of American voters and the very worst aspects of Trump’s governance. But Trump’s crimes and Trump’s policies are difficult to meaningfully cleave apart—compartmentalization leaves the political realities underpinning both poorly understood.

Last week, on the very same day that Senate Republicans voted down an effort to bring in relevant witnesses and documents, the Trump administration announced the addition of six new countries to its existing roster of nations facing travel and immigration restrictions, including Nigeria—the most populous nation in Africa, whose immigrants Trump has denigrated in private. Nigerians, he told officials early in his administration, would never “go back to their huts” upon entering the United States.