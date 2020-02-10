We’re Debating Climate Predictions While Rome Burns

This caveat hasn’t stopped some from treating Peters and Hausfather’s piece as grounds for gradualism. The climate skeptical Competitive Enterprise Institute glommed on. Also citing this research, Ted Nordhaus urged Wall Street Journal readers to ignore the “fake climate debate” between the deniers like Donald Trump and the alarmists, in which group he includes Greta Thunberg, a favorite target for climate skeptics. The energy industry, he argued, is moving modestly in the right direction toward low- and no-carbon fuels. “All of this suggests that continuing political, economic and technological modernization, not a radical remaking of society, is the key to both slowing climate change and adapting to it,” he wrote. “The world will tackle this problem the way that it tackles most other problems, partially and incrementally.”

There are a number of problems with this conclusion, not least of which is the onslaught of evidence suggesting a dramatic transformation of business-as-usual is exactly what’s needed. Nordhaus, for example, relies on a longstanding claim of environmental economists and many who oppose more dramatic policy solutions: that growing countries’ GDP is the best tool for taking care of their climate worries, as economic growth drives forward the march of progress on everything from zero-carbon fuels to negative emissions to climate adaptation. The trouble is the persistent and stubborn link between GDP and greenhouse gas emissions, not to mention resource use, which historically rise together. There’s not a great empirical case to be made that this relationship will break down anytime soon, meaning economies may need to pursue other, more sustainable metrics of success. A recent report also suggests that, while important, technologies heralded as climate saviors are still perilously far-off from being capable of the the things computer models and procrastinating politicians suggest. In that context, Nordhaus’s exhortation to carry on more or less as usual, rejecting “the utopian dreams of those who wish to radically reorganize the world” seems perilously out-of-touch.

Consider if similar points were made in the realm of foreign policy. Another country—let’s call it Genovia—is threatening an attack on the United States. Intelligence is a little spotty on the exact details of what the attack will look like, whether it will be an atomic bomb in New York or a hydrogen bomb in San Francisco. It might be both. They might go after Miami and Chicago, too. There’s a lot we simply can’t know with the available data. What we do know with absolute certainty is that some kind of attack is imminent, and it will be catastrophic. Nearly every prediction we’ve made so far about the foreign aggressor’s next moves has been correct, and much more accurate than our predictions about other countries; often, we’ve underestimated Genovia. In fact, the attack has already started. Last week they sent guerrilla forces to Alaska, where they’ve already begun ground operations.

Is the relevant debate in this scenario whether tens of thousands of people are going to die or tens of millions? Would we avoid a solution because it’s too costly or inconvenient? Or would we stop the killing?