Duncing About Architecture

Trump’s personal style is a combination of 2000s bling and Louis XIV—nothing in his penthouse Trump Tower apartment is spared a metallic coating.

Whether we like to admit it or not, Trump is an architectural president—in his professional life as a (failing) developer, he has had his grubby, tiny hands in myriad buildings across the country. Like all building-peddlers, Trump is subjected to the gaze of architecture critics, who have on occasion praised his work, but have most often panned it. Though Trump has put up buildings ranging from 19th-century retrofits to late-modern skyscrapers, Trump’s personal style is a combination of 2000s bling and Louis XIV—nothing in his penthouse Trump Tower apartment is spared a metallic coating. His choice of modernism for the style of the Trump Towers in Chicago and New York can simply be explained away by the fact that Modern, all-glass buildings are the hegemonic aesthetic signature of corporate capitalism; it is the style of big business.

Trump has found a kindred soul in the right-wing Federalist Society clod Justin Shubow, who is the president of the National Civic Art Society (NCAS). NCAS is an unhinged conservative think tank founded by Catesby Leigh (who authored an infamous editorial on this topic in the conservative publication City Journal last year) hell bent on forcing neo-classical architecture on the entire country. Trump already appointed Shubow to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in 2018 (as well as both another NCAS member and an architect practicing in the classical style in 2019) and it’s no coincidence that the proposed Committee for the Re-Beautification of Federal Architecture bars architecture critics but allows at least one member of the Commission of Fine Arts.

Shubow is already infamous in DC architecture circles for his very public hatred of Frank Gehry’s Eisenhower Memorial, proposed in 2012 and wrapping up construction this year. An inside source who interviewed Shubow at the time told me that he is obsessed with Gehry and has reportedly called Gehry’s children and relatives of other Commission of Fine Arts staffers to see if he can get them to stop the memorial. He considers Gehry to be a Nietzschean, a fascist sympathizer, and a nihilist. He also has come to believe that the magician Aleister Crowley has an immense influence on the modern movement. (The Los Angeles Times’s Christopher Knight wrote extensively in 2012 about the nutjob-filled world in which Shubow and his organization reside.) As for NCAS, the central tenant of their belief system is that modern architecture is a degenerate art form, bringing about the downfall of Western Society. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Hitler and his chief architect, Albert Speer, believed the same thing; and because crypto-fascist Twitter accounts have been spewing garbage about the inherent beauty and superiority of Western European cities and classical architecture for many years.

Neo-classical architecture isn’t always a right-wing dogwhistle. Most architects are required to learn about it in their architectural history classes and many architects train at architecture schools (most notably The University of Notre Dame) that specialize in traditional Western architectural language. These architects sometimes go on to work on new buildings, but many ply their trade on restorations, renovations, and additions to existing traditional buildings. There is beauty and nuance in classical architecture, and it is worth studying—if more people studied how a traditional building comes together, we would end up with a lot fewer McMansions.